National Grocers Association Urges Congress to Quickly Reopen Government, Protect SNAP and WIC Funding

As the federal government shutdown threatens to disrupt critical nutrition programs, the National Grocers Association (NGA) is calling on congressional leaders to immediately restore government operations and ensure uninterrupted funding for SNAP and WIC.

Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of NGA — which represents independent supermarkets across the United States — warned that nearly 48 million Americans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) for daily access to food.

“Independent grocers are often the only source of fresh produce, dairy, and other nutritious essentials for millions of families, veterans, and seniors,” Ferrara said. “A lapse in funding will disrupt food access, creating instability for shoppers, retailers, and communities alike.”

According to NGA, SNAP alone supports more than 388,000 jobs nationwide and fuels over $20 billion in economic output annually — including $4.5 billion in wages and tax revenue. The group emphasized that disruptions to federal nutrition benefits would not only harm vulnerable households, but also damage the economic stability of small towns and Main Street grocers that anchor local food infrastructure.

Ferrara urged lawmakers from both parties to act swiftly, calling continued funding of SNAP and WIC “an investment in the health, stability, and well-being of communities across the country.”