NASA Advances Moon Base Plans With $10 Billion Cargo Contracts and Nuclear Rover

NASA announced a series of awards and mission updates on November 7 to support its Moon Base program, which aims to establish a sustained presence on the lunar South Pole. The moves include a new phase of commercial cargo deliveries and development of a nuclear-powered rover built from existing Mars hardware.

Under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) 2 framework, NASA selected eight companies eligible to compete for future lunar surface delivery missions: Blue Origin, Firefly Aerospace, Intuitive Machines, ispace-U.S., Lockheed Martin Space, Northrop Grumman Space Systems, SpaceX, and Voyager Technologies. The 10-year, multi-award contract has a combined maximum value of about $10 billion. Companies will manage, build, and operate landers carrying NASA science, technology, and infrastructure payloads. The agency also increased the existing CLPS contract value from $2.6 billion to $4.2 billion to support early Moon Base objectives. The original contract remains in place through November 2028, with options to complete deliveries through 2033.

NASA is also proceeding with PROMISE (Polar Rover for Observation, Mapping, and In-Situ Exploration), a six-wheeled rover powered by a radioisotope thermoelectric generator. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory will build it largely from flight-spare components and engineering test models developed for the Curiosity and Perseverance Mars rovers. PROMISE is designed to operate through long lunar nights and in permanently shadowed regions, where it will study the surface and subsurface, drill approximately one meter to assess ice and resources, and gather data to support future infrastructure. Blue Origin received a $94 million base contract, with an option for an additional $140 million, to deliver the rover to the lunar South Pole. The mission targets a late 2028 launch for an 18-month primary operations period.

These steps form part of broader Moon Base efforts that include more frequent robotic landings, surface power systems, and preparations for eventual human activity. Officials described the investments as expanding commercial delivery capacity and using existing hardware to accelerate exploration. Additional awards covered launch and orbital transfer services. NASA made the announcements during an event at Kennedy Space Center.

The updates build on earlier Moon Base planning and commercial partnerships. Full mission timelines and specific task orders under the new contracts will be determined as competitions proceed. NASA’s official release on the awards is available at nasa.gov.