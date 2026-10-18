Some jobs become easier the longer you do them.

The requests start repeating.

The strange internal terminology becomes normal.

You stop checking the procedure every time.

Problems that once required fifteen minutes of thought are recognized almost immediately.

Eventually, an outsider watches you work and sees something surprisingly simple.

A request arrives.

You know what it is.

You follow the process.

You answer.

Done.

That apparent simplicity is at the center of a recent discussion around MyIQ reviews.

The Reddit poster says they received a MyIQ score of 88 while successfully maintaining two remote operations and administrative jobs. Their explanation is deliberately unglamorous: they recognize patterns, repeat what works, respond on time and avoid overthinking routine tasks.

The poster begins wondering whether much of professional work is simply “fake complexity.”

One commenter offers a more interesting possibility.

Simple jobs may look simple because somebody else already built the difficult system underneath them.

That changes the question completely.

Perhaps complexity has not disappeared.

Perhaps it has moved.

The Employee Sees the Final Version of the Problem

Imagine a customer needs a refund.

The employee sees:

Open the account. Confirm eligibility. Select the appropriate reason. Process the refund. Send the confirmation.

Five steps.

Easy enough.

But those five steps may sit on top of years of decisions.

Someone decided which purchases qualify.

Someone translated legal requirements into policy.

Someone designed the software interface.

Someone defined exceptions.

Someone created approval thresholds.

Someone built fraud controls.

Someone wrote the templates.

Someone decided what should happen when the normal process fails.

The employee experiences the final workflow.

They do not have to reconstruct the reasoning that created it every time a refund request arrives.

This is one of the fundamental functions of organizations.

They convert repeated difficult decisions into systems that other people can execute reliably.

The better the system becomes, the simpler the work can appear.

Complexity Has a Location

Businesses often talk as though a task itself is either simple or complex.

A better question is:

Where is the complexity located?

Consider a routine administrative process.

The complexity may sit primarily in the employee.

They need extensive judgment every time.

Or it may sit in the process.

Detailed rules narrow the available choices.

Or in software.

The interface automatically validates information and prevents certain errors.

Or in management.

Unusual cases are escalated instead of solved at the front line.

Or in institutional knowledge.

Years of previous experience have already established the normal answer.

Modern companies frequently distribute complexity across all five.

The person completing the final task may therefore need much less novel reasoning than somebody designing the system would need.

That is not evidence that the work has no intelligence behind it.

It is evidence that intelligence has been organized.

The 88-Point Story Becomes Less Surprising

This makes the Reddit MyIQ story easier to interpret.

The poster says the two jobs are fairly ordinary operations and administrative roles. One is described as fully demanding; the other as much more relaxed.

They also say most of the work feels like recurring loops.

If those roles contain established processes, familiar software and repeatable task categories, the employee may rarely need to solve a completely new problem from scratch.

Their value comes partly from recognizing which existing process applies.

That still requires cognition.

But it is a different cognitive task from encountering an unfamiliar abstract problem in an assessment.

MyIQ currently uses structured questions involving areas such as patterns, logic, numbers and memory to produce an estimated cognitive score and profile.

Workplaces create a very different environment.

A worker can rely on previous examples.

They can use software.

They can ask a colleague.

They can check documentation.

They can take notes.

They can build templates.

They can automate recurring steps.

Human beings at work are almost never operating as isolated brains with no external support.

That difference matters.

Organizations Are Memory Systems

One of the least appreciated functions of a company is memory.

Not personal memory.

Organizational memory.

A procedure exists because somebody encountered the problem before.

A template exists because somebody wrote the same type of response repeatedly.

A dashboard exists because somebody decided which information matters.

A checklist exists because somebody once forgot a step.

A software validation rule exists because an error occurred often enough to justify preventing it automatically.

Each improvement stores a small piece of previous reasoning.

Over time, employees inherit the accumulated answers.

This is why mature organizations can make complicated operations look routine.

An airline can coordinate thousands of flights because pilots, dispatchers, maintenance teams and airport staff are not inventing aviation procedures every morning.

A bank processes enormous numbers of transactions because every employee is not independently designing fraud policy.

A large online platform handles customer requests because common cases are categorized long before the next support ticket appears.

Complexity becomes reusable.

Standardization Changes What “Smart Work” Looks Like

Once a process is standardized, professional competence can become visually unimpressive.

The best employee may not be the person performing the most obvious analysis.

They may be the person who identifies the situation correctly and uses the existing solution.

This can create a strange perception problem.

We associate intelligence with visible difficulty.

Long calculations.

Complex explanations.

Novel solutions.

Lots of thinking.

But mature workflows often reward the opposite.

Recognize that this problem is already solved.

Use the solution.

Do not rebuild it.

One commenter in the Reddit discussion says that some high-IQ coworkers can overengineer simple tasks while another person finishes them quickly. Another suggests that simplifying messy work may itself be a form of intelligence.

Both observations point toward the same distinction.

Solving a difficult problem is valuable.

Recognizing that the problem does not need to be solved again can also be valuable.

The second skill receives much less cultural attention.

“Fake Complexity” and Hidden Complexity Can Exist Together

The Reddit poster is not entirely wrong to notice inflated complexity.

Organizations genuinely produce unnecessary steps.

Processes accumulate approvals nobody remembers adding.

Meetings survive long after their original purpose disappears.

Internal language makes simple tasks sound specialized.

Teams can turn straightforward decisions into bureaucratic rituals.

But removing visible complexity does not prove that no difficult reasoning exists anywhere in the system.

A commenter in the thread captures this well: fake complexity is real, but hidden complexity is real too.

The challenge is telling them apart.

Consider two six-step processes.

Process A

Six steps exist because four departments gradually added requirements nobody has reconsidered.

Process B

Six steps exist because those steps prevent costly errors discovered through years of experience.

They may look equally tedious to the person executing them.

Only one contains unnecessary complexity.

This is why “the job feels easy” cannot by itself tell us whether the underlying work is simple.

Automation Pushes Complexity Even Further Away From the User

Software accelerates this effect.

A modern employee may perform a task by clicking three buttons.

Behind those buttons might be:

database queries;

validation logic;

security controls;

financial calculations;

API calls;

routing rules;

automated notifications;

and years of engineering work.

The user experiences three clicks.

Technology has not eliminated the complexity.

It has hidden it behind an interface.

This is one reason the nature of office work can change so quickly.

As software absorbs more routine decision-making, people increasingly interact with simplified outputs from systems that are internally becoming more sophisticated.

AI extends the pattern even further.

A person may eventually ask a system a question in plain English and receive a completed analysis.

The visible effort declines.

The infrastructure required to produce the answer becomes more complicated.

Judging intellectual demand by visible effort becomes increasingly unreliable.

Intelligence Is Also Distributed Across People

Companies do not only distribute complexity into software and procedures.

They distribute it among employees.

The operations worker does not need to understand every database implementation.

The engineer does not need to know every customer-service procedure.

The finance team does not need to design the product interface.

Each person carries a different portion of the organization’s knowledge.

This specialization is one of the basic reasons organizations can accomplish things that individuals cannot.

It also means workplace success depends partly on knowing when your own knowledge is sufficient and when the problem belongs somewhere else.

A good operations employee does not need to become a lawyer when a legal exception appears.

They need to recognize the exception and route it correctly.

A customer-support agent does not need to debug production code.

They need to identify when an issue should reach engineering.

Escalation is itself part of the system.

The employee succeeds partly because they know the boundaries of their role.

What MyIQ Reviews Can and Cannot Tell Us About Work

The Reddit story is therefore useful precisely because it creates an apparent contradiction.

A score of 88 may lead readers to expect one type of professional outcome.

Two simultaneous remote jobs create a different impression.

But the contradiction assumes that the jobs continuously demand the same type of cognition measured by the assessment.

The thread itself provides reasons to question that assumption.

The poster reports substantial repetition.

The roles are operations and administration.

Existing systems appear to handle much of the workflow.

Reliability and timing are described as especially important.

Other commenters note that some jobs sit at the opposite extreme and require large amounts of abstract reasoning around poorly defined problems.

There is therefore no single relationship between “having a job” and cognitive complexity.

Jobs differ.

Tasks within the same job differ.

And systems can dramatically change how much cognition a particular task requires from the individual performing it.

This is why detailed MyIQ reviews are more useful when they describe the context around a score.

A number on its own says very little about what type of work the person does all day.

The Real Skill May Be Knowing When Complexity Is Necessary

There is a final irony in the Reddit discussion.

The poster describes not overthinking as an advantage.

That could be interpreted as avoiding difficult thought.

It could also describe good calibration.

Some problems deserve deep analysis.

Others already have a perfectly adequate answer.

Being able to tell the difference prevents two opposite mistakes.

Underthinking: applying a routine solution when the situation is genuinely new.

Overthinking: rebuilding a solution when the existing process already works.

Strong organizations try to make that boundary clear.

Routine situations become standardized.

Exceptions become visible.

Difficult decisions reach people equipped to make them.

When the design works, most employees do not spend every minute operating at maximum cognitive capacity.

They should not have to.

A business that requires every employee to reinvent every decision every day has not created a sophisticated workforce.

It has failed to build reusable knowledge.

Easy Work Can Be Evidence of Difficult Work Already Done

The most interesting lesson from the 88-score Reddit story is therefore not that professional work is secretly easy.

It is that visible effort tells us surprisingly little about where intellectual effort occurred.

A task can look simple because:

someone designed a strong process;

software handles difficult calculations;

years of experience made patterns familiar;

specialists handle unusual cases;

or the worker has become genuinely good at recognizing what matters.

Sometimes the complexity really is unnecessary.

Sometimes it has simply moved somewhere the person performing the final task no longer needs to see.

That distinction matters far beyond IQ testing.

Modern organizations spend enormous amounts of money trying to make difficult work feel simple.

When they succeed, the employee at the end of the process may click three buttons, send one message and move on.

The difficult thinking has not necessarily vanished.

Someone already did it.