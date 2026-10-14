Most U.S. Workers Plan to Stay, but Half Say They Do Just Enough to Get By

Sixty percent of American workers say they are extremely or very satisfied with their jobs and 90 percent plan to stay with their employer for the next two years, yet large shares also report checking out, according to the seventh annual Workplace Wellness Survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research.

The 2026 survey covered 1,238 full- and part-time workers ages 21 to 64 in online interviews from June 24 to July 17. Alongside the satisfaction numbers, 59 percent said they often or always do not care about their job, 55 percent fantasize about quitting, 52 percent say they perform below their capabilities and 50 percent say they do just enough to get by. Among disengaged workers, 52 percent said higher wages would help, followed by more time off (32 percent), better work-life balance (29 percent) and a supportive supervisor (26 percent).

Remote-capable workers are not eager for a full-time office return. Twenty-two percent said they have already left a job over a return-to-office rule and 26 percent said they would leave. Incentives that would most raise the chance of staying were a four-day workweek (41 percent), extra paid time off (38 percent), commuting benefits (33 percent) and private in-office space (30 percent). Only 10 percent said no incentive would change their mind.

Comfort with artificial intelligence is rising. Sixty-seven percent said they are comfortable using AI tools at work and 65 percent believe it can make them more efficient. At the same time, 53 percent said they often or always use AI to produce work without thoroughly checking it, 47 percent agreed AI could eliminate their job and 71 percent were concerned about bias in AI tools used for benefits recommendations.

Debt remains common. Seven in 10 workers reported problematic debt. Among those who did, credit card debt was the most frequent source at 78 percent, with personal loans or lines of credit at 62 percent, medical debt at 61 percent, student loans at 52 percent, buy-now-pay-later at 43 percent and payday loans at 41 percent. Gas as a monthly stressor rose from 14 percent in 2025 to 25 percent in 2026. On a 10-point scale, financial well-being scored the highest concern of the four areas measured, at an average of 6. Eighty-four percent were worried about inflation, 82 percent about health care costs, 79 percent about health insurance costs and 77 percent about housing costs.

Retirement plans and health insurance still rank high for security, at 64 percent and 63 percent saying they contribute a lot. Forty-five percent named a larger employer contribution as a top benefit improvement and 33 percent wanted more choice. One-quarter of insured workers said their plan covers GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, up from 16 percent in 2025, and 45 percent agreed employers should cover them. Aside from pay, workers most often valued work-life balance (49 percent), schedule flexibility (37 percent), generous paid time off (35 percent), quality health coverage (33 percent) and quality retirement benefits (31 percent).

“The 2026 survey provides an interesting picture of today’s workforce. Most workers expect to remain with their current employer, yet many also report signs of disengagement,” said Jake Spiegel, senior research associate, EBRI. “At the same time, workers continue to value financial security, flexibility and employee benefits while navigating changes in where and how they work and the growing use of artificial intelligence in the workplace.”

The split is the finding: people can intend to stay and still report not caring. Retention numbers alone do not describe the work being done.