Louisiana is the most dangerous state for cycling, followed by Florida, Mississippi, Arizona and South Carolina, according to a state-by-state ranking that Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group (BALG) released this month.

BALG’s Cyclist Danger Score rates all 50 states and Washington, D.C., on five measures from federal crash data. These are fatality rates per resident and per bicycle commuter, serious injuries to pedestrians and cyclists, the change in the death rate over time and the share of deaths where the driver fled. Louisiana scores 96.0 out of 100. Minnesota has the lowest score, 4.6, just below Massachusetts.

Crashes with motor vehicles killed 5,317 cyclists in the United States from 2020 to 2024, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. That is 26 percent more than the 4,218 killed from 2015 to 2019.

Which States Are the Most Dangerous for Cycling?

The most dangerous states for cycling are all in the South or the Southwest. In BALG’s ranking, the ten highest-scoring states hold 28 percent of the U.S. population and 45 percent of its cyclist deaths. Florida recorded the most deaths of any state, 1,031 over five years, as well as the highest death rate for its population.

Louisiana ranks first because it reached the maximum score on four of the five measures. Its fatality rate is more than two and a half times the national average. Most of Louisiana’s deaths happened in the dark, while most also happened on roads posted at 40 mph or more.

Arizona’s deaths rose from 145 to 217 across the two periods. Mississippi has the highest death rate per bicycle commuter, although the report warns of a wide margin of error because the state has only about 1,000 bicycle commuters.

Four of the six most dangerous large metro areas are in Florida. If you ride in the Tampa metro area, the large metro area with the highest cyclist death rate, that rate is 3.7 times the national average.

Where and When Are Cyclists Killed Most Often?

Most cyclists killed from 2020 to 2024 died on roads posted at 40 mph or more, which account for 62 percent of deaths nationally and 71 percent in the ten highest-scoring states. About half of all cyclist deaths happened in the dark.

A driver overtaking a person on a bicycle is the most common fatal crash, at 29 percent of deaths. However, the report cautions that these categories come from police reports and are not findings of fault. Drivers fled the scene in 22 percent of cyclist deaths, up from 18 percent in the previous five years, while the share of cyclists killed who were aged 55 and over rose from 39 percent to 43 percent.

“In a fatal crash, the police report is often written without the account of the person who died,” said Robert Goldwater, lead attorney at BALG. “Families should know that the version on file may be the driver’s alone.”

If a driver hits you, get witness names at the scene, because the police report may otherwise rest on the driver’s account alone.

Which Vehicles Are Involved in Fatal Bicycle Crashes?

Pickups and SUVs were the vehicle in 46 percent of cyclist deaths from 2020 to 2024 where the type was known, up from 40 percent in the previous five years. In 2024 alone their share reached 51 percent, while the share for passenger cars fell from 44 percent in 2015 to 36 percent.

The report does not name a cause, because federal data cannot show whether the shift reflects more large vehicles on the road or more harm when one strikes a person on a bicycle. The vehicle type is unknown in 9 percent of cyclist deaths, nearly all hit-and-runs, which means the true share for any vehicle type may be a few points higher.

Can Federal Crash Data Count E-Bike Deaths?

Federal data cannot count e-bike deaths reliably. NHTSA added a field for motorized bicycles in 2022, but it was blank or marked unknown for 44 percent of cyclist deaths from 2022 to 2024. Where police filled it in, the share of people killed on a motorized bicycle rose from 11 percent in 2022 to 16 percent in 2024. Until police record the bicycle type in every report, any claim that e-bike deaths are rising faster than e-bike riding stays unproven.

What BALG’s Danger Score Leaves Out

Four of the five measures in BALG’s score count deaths only, because the only state-level count of people who ride is the number of bicycle commuters, which leaves out riding for recreation and children. The score also does not cover a state’s traffic laws, safety spending or insurance rules, which BALG says it plans to score in a separate study.

The weights reflect the firm’s judgment, although an equal-weight version ranks the states almost identically. The full state rankings, metro data and method are on the BALG website. A low score does not protect you after a crash, because your claim depends on your state’s fault and insurance rules.