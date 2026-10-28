More Than Half of Insured Drivers Call Auto Insurance a Financial Burden, LendingTree Survey Finds

More than half of auto insurance policyholders (55 percent) say coverage is a financial burden, including 24 percent who describe it as a large burden, according to a LendingTree survey updated Oct. 26.

Still, 69 percent say their coverage is worth the cost, while 31 percent disagree. Nearly 4 in 5 insured drivers (78 percent) have cut back on at least one expense in the past year because of rising premiums. Dining out (45 percent), entertainment (38 percent), groceries (35 percent) and clothing (31 percent) were the most common areas trimmed. Additionally, 25 percent cut back on savings, 13 percent on debt payments and 12 percent on retirement contributions.

About 3 in 5 (61 percent) are comfortable taking on higher out-of-pocket costs in exchange for lower monthly payments. Among drivers with liability-only coverage, 34 percent say they switched from full coverage in the past 12 months to save money. Overall, 24 percent say they have downgraded coverage and later regretted it. Three in 10 insured drivers say they have driven without coverage; among those, 87 percent say they did so because they could not afford insurance. Twenty-two percent of Americans say they do not currently have auto insurance. More than one-third (35 percent) have avoided filing a claim because they feared premiums would rise. Monthly premiums were cited as the biggest financial strain by 28 percent.

LendingTree commissioned QuestionPro to survey 2,000 U.S. consumers online from Sept. 2 to 7, 2026, using a nonprobability sample with quotas. Generations were defined as Gen Z (18-29), millennials (30-45), Gen X (46-61) and baby boomers (62-80).

“We’re still feeling the impacts from trends that emerged at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was when an increase in traffic accidents coincided with a spike in inflation. Insurance companies saw an increase in claims at a time when the costs of repairing or replacing cars had grown faster than normal. They raised their rates to keep up with their growing claims expenses,” said Rob Bhatt, LendingTree car insurance expert and licensed insurance agent.

“Nationwide, we saw insurance rates rise by more than 30% between 2023 and 2025. When car insurance rates rise quicker than your income, it takes up a larger share of your household budget. This is where the burden comes from for many people. The good news is that car insurance rates have stabilized a bit in 2026. However, as we’ve seen in the recent past, circumstances can change quickly,” Bhatt added.

He noted that shopping around and raising deductibles are common first steps, and that uninsured-motorist coverage can be worth adding. Driving without insurance can lead to license or registration suspension, fines and higher future rates in most states.

The survey measures self-reported financial strain, not actual premium levels or claims data. The concrete markers are the 55 percent burden figure, the 78 percent who cut spending and the 30 percent who say they have driven uninsured.