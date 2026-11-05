MoMA PS1 Opens Major Survey of Abstract Painting by Black Artists

MoMA PS1 in Queens opened “Hard Art” on Thursday, a large-scale exhibition examining the history and ongoing practice of abstract painting by Black artists in the United States. The show brings together more than forty artists across three generations, pairing historical works from the late 1960s and 1970s with recent paintings, sculptures, videos, and sound pieces.

Connie Butler, the museum’s director, and curatorial associate Sheldon Gooch organized the exhibition, which builds on PS1’s 1980 show “Afro-American Abstraction.” It includes works by artists such as Frank Bowling, Howardena Pindell, David Hammons, Barbara Chase-Riboud, and Martin Puryear alongside later figures including Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, Mark Bradford, and Jennie C. Jones. Newer contributions come from Carolyn Lazard, Rindon Johnson, SoiL Thornton, and Torkwase Dyson.

The project explores how abstraction has served as a site for addressing identity, history, materiality, and political experience without relying solely on figuration. By placing early practitioners next to contemporary artists, the show maps continuity and change in approaches to form, surface, and scale. PS1 is also presenting related exhibitions that opened the same day, including Masao Gozu’s photographs and archival material on New York fashion installations from 1980–1984.

The opening arrives during a busy period for New York galleries and museums. Yoshitomo Nara’s first major solo presentation in the city in nearly a decade opened at David Zwirner, and Zeng Fanzhi’s first New York show in more than a decade opened at Hauser & Wirth. Together, the exhibitions underscore continued institutional and commercial attention to both historical surveys and new work by established artists.

“Hard Art” remains on view with free admission, offering a concentrated look at a sustained strand of American abstract practice.