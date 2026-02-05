MojoAuth Reaches Half-Billion Logins Milestone as Enterprises Abandon Password-Based Security

The era of password-based authentication is drawing to a close. MojoAuth, a Palo Alto-based enterprise authentication platform, announced this week that it has surpassed 500 million logins across its customer base—a milestone that reflects a broader industry shift away from traditional credential systems that have long plagued both security teams and end users.

The company also revealed it onboarded more than 5,000 new companies and 20,000 developers throughout 2025, positioning itself as a leading alternative for enterprises seeking to modernize their Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) infrastructure.

The Business Case for Passwordless

The numbers tell a compelling story. According to MojoAuth’s 2026 Passwordless Conversion Impact Report, organizations implementing passwordless authentication see measurable improvements across key business metrics: sign-in speeds up to 82% faster, success rates up to 93% higher, and cart abandonment reduced by as much as 50%.

These aren’t theoretical projections. Forrester Research estimates that a single password reset costs approximately $70 in IT labor, while Gartner reports that 20-50% of all IT help desk calls relate to password issues. For enterprises with thousands of employees and millions of customers, the cost savings compound rapidly.

“AI companies operate differently—they ship fast, scale unpredictably, and can’t afford to spend engineering cycles on authentication infrastructure,” said Dev Kumar, CEO of MojoAuth. “We’re seeing founders who want enterprise-grade security without enterprise-grade complexity or cost.”

A Case Study in Scale

Perhaps no customer demonstrates MojoAuth’s enterprise capabilities better than LogicBalls, a hallucination-free AI content platform that implemented the solution in early 2024. Within eight months, the company scaled from 4,000 to 250,000 monthly active users—a 62x growth trajectory that would have overwhelmed traditional authentication systems.

More telling than the user growth are the operational metrics. LogicBalls eliminated 100% of its password reset support tickets, which previously accounted for 35% of all support volume. Authentication time dropped from 23 seconds to 4 seconds per login. The company now operates across 50 countries using six different passwordless methods through a single integration.

“Implementing MojoAuth was one of the best architectural decisions we made this year,” said Govind Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at LogicBalls. “We went from handling 140 password reset tickets monthly to zero—completely eliminating that support burden as we scaled 62x.”

The Zero-Store Architecture Advantage

What distinguishes MojoAuth’s approach is its MojoShield Zero-Store architecture, which never stores passwords or personally identifiable information (PII) on authentication servers. This fundamentally eliminates the database breach risk that has resulted in billions of compromised credentials across the industry.

The architecture proves particularly relevant as regulatory pressure intensifies. California’s upcoming DROP (Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform) program, launching August 2026, will require companies to process deletion requests within 45 days or face penalties of $200 per request per day. Companies using MojoAuth’s zero-store approach have no authentication credentials to delete in the first place.

The platform supports enterprise SLAs guaranteeing 99.999% uptime and capacity for up to 500,000 logins per second, with compliance certifications spanning HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2, and PCI standards.

AI-Native Console Launch

The company’s newly launched AI-native console represents its latest effort to reduce implementation friction. Traditional enterprise identity platforms often require months of integration work; MojoAuth claims developers can deploy production-ready passwordless authentication in hours.

The console supports phone authentication, WhatsApp login, email OTP, passkeys, and social authentication from providers including Google, Apple, and Facebook—all through a single OIDC-compliant integration.

For a detailed analysis of why AI developers are increasingly choosing passwordless solutions, see MojoAuth’s Developer Authentication Preferences Study 2026.

Market Context

The timing aligns with broader industry momentum. Microsoft made passkeys the default sign-in for new accounts in May 2025, driving a 120% increase in authentications. Google accounts now represent roughly half of all passkey activity measured globally. Industry analysts project the passwordless authentication market will reach $82 billion by 2034, up from approximately $19 billion in 2024.

For enterprises still evaluating their authentication strategy, MojoAuth’s Enterprise CIAM Migration Patterns Report provides a roadmap for transitioning from legacy systems.

The question for enterprise leaders is no longer whether to adopt passwordless authentication, but how quickly they can execute the transition before competitors gain the customer experience advantage.

