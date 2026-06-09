Modern Aesthetic Standards and the Rising Demand for Laser Hair Removal in Men’s Grooming

It’s not just women who are being influenced by trends in modern aesthetic standards. Nowadays, men are subject to greater scrutiny than they once were.

More and more men are Googling back laser hair removal cost and putting the razor down in favor of more permanent measures of achieving smoother skin.

The Rise of Self-Care Among Men

Indeed, there is an upward trend in laser hair removal bookings made by men, but why is this so? Is it that they’ve finally seen the benefit of permanent hair removal instead of reaching for the razor? While the reasons remain unclear, the practice of self-care is on the rise among men as well as women.

Men are being encouraged to work on themselves both inside and out. Tuning into their feminine sides and embracing a full range of emotions. This opens them up to beauty treatments and self-care practices that men traditionally wouldn’t be caught dead doing. A modern man can watch the game and go for a facial. What’s stopping him?

Why Are Men Choosing Laser Hair Removal?

Then there are the added benefits that come along with undergoing laser hair removal. Alongside having silky smooth skin, instead of rough as sandpaper, this treatment has its advantages for sportspeople, fitness enthusiasts, and those with busy lives.

Quick and convenient

If hair removal has always been part of your daily routine because of fast regrowth or hypertrichosis, laser hair removal may be a time-saving alternative. For men with excessive hair growth all over their bodies, removing it is a daily battle.

Opting for laser hair removal can shorten a lengthy daily routine. For men with busy lives and responsibilities, this treatment is a game-changer.

Hygienic for active lives

Sweat from physical activity accumulates in the body’s crevices, such as under the armpits. When trapped in body hair, bacteria are more likely to work their magic and release body odor. That’s one reason why athletes and sportspeople like to keep their body hair to a minimum. A smooth, hair-free surface also allows for the easier application of anti-perspirants and deodorants.

Keeping up with modern beauty standards

It’s not just women who feel the pressure to conform to modern beauty standards. From twelve-step skincare for clear complexions to the latest hair removal trends. Men do too.

Male celebrities and influencers play their part in perpetuating certain ideals for men. A smooth chest, two eyebrows instead of a mono-brow, and sharply defined facial hair are just some of the modern male beauty standards that ordinary individuals feel pushed to strive for.

While we shouldn’t blindly follow every trend, you will find that some aesthetics do appeal to you more than others. Aiming for smooth, fuzz-free skin isn’t everyone’s goal, but if you prefer this look, then go for it. Be in control of your personal style.

What are the Popular Treatment Areas for Men?

There are certain treatment areas that have become popular in salons among male clientele. Here are the most sought-after zones.

Chest and stomach

This is a matter of personal preference. Some people like a smooth chest, others prefer a hairy one.

If you’d rather remove chest or stomach hair, taking a razor to it daily can put you at risk of irritated skin and ingrown hairs. With laser hair removal there is softer or reduced regrowth, if the hair grows back at all.

Back and shoulders

While the question of a hairy chest or a smooth one can split a room, a hairy back and shoulders tends to be a less popular look.

Individuals with unwanted hair on their back and shoulders struggle to remove it themselves due to the fact that it’s in a hard-to-reach area. That’s the main reason why many choose laser hair removal to permanently solve this problem.

Facial hair

A sharply defined beard or facial hair is like male make-up. It can accentuate certain features, enhancing the jawline or cheekbones.

Some men have issues with hair growing on the cheeks and other areas where it is unwanted. Laser hair removal can put a stop to messy, poorly defined facial hair and sharpen up the edges.

Arms and legs

For fitness enthusiasts and sportspeople, such as cyclists, smooth, hair-free arms and legs can improve aerodynamics. Whether you want to glide through the water like a fish or feel no drag as you cycle, removing excess body hair in these areas may help with achieving your personal best.

During intense training periods, there is little time to spend shaving or waxing away leg and arm hair. Instead, many athletes go for laser hair removal treatments in the run-up to an event. This means that hair removal doesn’t get in the way of busy training schedules.

The Positive Side Effects of Laser Hair Removal in Men’s Grooming

Not only does laser hair removal buy back precious time in a modern man’s busy schedule, but there are also other advantages to taking control of your excess body hair.

Improved confidence is one of the side effects that men gain from the permanent removal of unwanted body hair. Body hang-ups can hold us back from wearing short sleeves in summer, dating, or going to the beach. Addressing these issues takes down barriers and enables individuals to live their lives more freely and with confidence.

In addition, as beauty treatments that were historically targeted at women become more socially acceptable, this opens new possibilities for men in personal style and grooming.

Life is far more interesting when we can truly express ourselves, whatever our gender, through our own choices of what we wear and how we look.