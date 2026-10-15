Milwaukee’s Two Game NLDS Lead Is Already Rewriting Next Spring’s Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheets

The Milwaukee Brewers have now trailed by two runs in back-to-back Division Series games and won both. On Saturday night William Contreras broke a tie with a seventh inning homer off Adrian Morejon for a 3 to 2 win, and on Sunday afternoon Jackson Chourio lined a two-out, two-run single off Mason Miller in the ninth for a 4 to 3 walk off and a two games to none lead over San Diego. Chourio is 22, and he already holds the franchise record with five postseason home runs. He is also the kind of player Venezuela will want in its lineup when Olympic baseball comes to Dodger Stadium in 2028.

For fantasy players, though, the season ended with the regular season in late September. What October hands them is information, and it tends to show up in March. A good draft tool such as RotoWire’s MLB cheatsheet, which ranks players by projected value and can be adjusted to a league’s scoring rules, is built for draft day. The postseason is where the first impressions behind next year’s rankings start to form.

The Chourio question

Chourio’s regular season was good rather than historic. He hit .291 with 25 home runs, 75 RBIs, 96 runs and 23 stolen bases in 127 games, according to Baseball Reference. The shape of it is what will interest drafters. He slumped to .229 in July, then hit .303 in August and .337 in September, with nine steals in that final month.

Postseason numbers do not count in any fantasy league. They do move perception, and perception moves average draft position. A 22-year-old outfielder with speed who keeps delivering the biggest hit of the night on national television is the player whose price rises over the winter. Fantasy managers who want value next spring usually find it in the players whose Octobers were quiet, not the ones on the highlight reel.

A team built for categories, not headlines

Milwaukee won a franchise record 103 games and the best record in baseball while hitting the fewest home runs in the National League. The Brewers went 18 and 6 in September and became the first team to win the NL Central four years in a row. They also stole 162 bases.

That profile is a quiet gift for rotisserie players. Steals and runs come from lineups like this one, and they rarely get the attention that power hitters do. Brice Turang batted second behind Chourio in Game 2, and Sal Frelick, hitting seventh, scored the tying run in Sunday’s ninth. Neither will cost what a 35-homer slugger costs in a draft.

Contreras is the more interesting case for anyone who drafts catchers early. He was benched during the final week of the regular season for failing to hustle and had gone 1 for 20 against San Diego this year before his Game 1 homer. Catcher is the thinnest position in most leagues, so one swing will not change his value much, but a quiet September followed by a loud October is exactly the sort of swing that gets argued over in March.

The pitching side carries more questions. Ace Jacob Misiorowski needed 4 innings and plenty of traffic to get through Game 1. The bullpen has been the real story. Closer Trevor Megill and setup man Abner Uribe have both worked scoreless innings in each game, part of a relief group that has thrown nine scoreless innings across the series, while the Padres stranded 12 runners in the opener and went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Saves and holds are volatile from year to year, so a relief arm’s October is one of the least reliable signals a drafter can lean on.

Draft prep versus daily tools

It helps to be clear about what a cheat sheet is. It is a draft document: tiers, positional scarcity, projections and the gap between a player’s ranking and where he usually goes. It is not a game day tool. During a playoff series, the useful pages are the daily ones, such as probable pitchers and reliever usage logs, which tell you who is rested and who threw 30 pitches the night before.

The two connect in a simple way. The fan who watches Milwaukee’s bullpen get through the ninth inning on short rest this week is collecting the same kind of evidence that ends up, months later, in a set of rankings.

What comes next

The series moves to Petco Park for Game 3 on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Central on FS1, with Dustin May starting for Milwaukee against Nick Pivetta, who has a 1.64 ERA in five starts since coming back from the injured list in September. A win sends the Brewers to the NL Championship Series for the second straight year, after the Dodgers swept them there last October. Milwaukee has not reached a World Series since 1982, and that is the number its fans are thinking about, not anyone’s draft rankings.