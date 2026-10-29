Milwaukee Brewers Win First World Series Title, Defeat Rays 4-1 in Game 5

The Milwaukee Brewers captured their first World Series championship on Wednesday night, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 at Tropicana Field to take the series 4-1.

The victory ended a 57-year title drought for the franchise, which began play as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 and had reached the World Series only once before, losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982. Milwaukee won a franchise-record 103 games during the regular season, then went 11-2 in the postseason. The Brewers beat the San Diego Padres in the NL Division Series, swept the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series, and closed out the Rays in five games.

Jacob Misiorowski started Game 5 and threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits before leaving with a right calf cramp. Rookie Cooper Pratt drove in two runs with a single and a sacrifice fly. Catcher William Contreras, who batted .381 (8-for-21) with four RBIs across the five games, was named World Series Most Valuable Player after adding an RBI double in the clincher. Closer Trevor Megill finished the ninth after the Rays scored their only run on an RBI double by Chandler Simpson.

“It’s the best feeling ever. All of our fans are here. I know the city’s waited a long, long time for this,” captain Christian Yelich said. “We’re so happy to bring it home to them. I can’t wait to get back there and celebrate.”

The series scores were Brewers 3-2 in Game 1, Brewers 5-4 in Game 2, Brewers 10-1 in Game 3, Rays 4-3 in 12 innings in Game 4, and Brewers 4-1 in Game 5. Milwaukee’s offense produced timely hits rather than power, consistent with a regular-season club that ranked 28th in home runs. The Brewers carried baseball’s 19th-highest payroll yet built the title on pitching depth and contact. Misiorowski’s outing continued a postseason in which the staff limited opponents and the bullpen closed games efficiently.

The Rays, an expansion team that began play in 1998, were seeking their first World Series title after winning the American League. They fell behind 3-0 in the series before forcing Game 5 with the extra-inning victory in Game 4. Tampa Bay managed only one run in the decisive game and finished the series with limited production against Milwaukee’s pitching. With the Brewers’ win, four franchises remain without a World Series championship: the Rays, the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Seattle Mariners.

The result marked Milwaukee’s second World Series appearance and first championship in franchise history. The team’s path included a sweep of the Dodgers, a club that had eliminated the Brewers from the postseason in prior years. Thousands of Brewers fans traveled to St. Petersburg for Game 5, and the organization prepared to bring the Commissioner’s Trophy back to Milwaukee for a celebration that had not occurred in the city’s major-league history since the 1957 Braves title. The win completed a season that began with 103 regular-season victories and ended with the franchise’s first Fall Classic crown.