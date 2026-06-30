A small manufacturer in Central Europe takes an order this week from a customer in a country it has never sold to. Ten years ago, that order would have died in the back office. Not because anyone refused it, but because getting paid cleanly across that border, in that currency, through the methods that the customer actually uses, was more trouble than the order was worth. The demand was always there. The plumbing was not.

I have spent a good part of my career building payment platforms, and I can tell you the most underreported business story of this moment is not a model or a chatbot. The cost of being commercially present in a foreign market is collapsing, and payments are a large part of why.

The Hidden Tax on Going Global

For most of the past three decades, going international meant one of two things. Either you were large enough to open a regional headquarters in every meaningful market, or you stayed home and told yourself the domestic market was big enough. The middle path barely existed.

A two-hundred-person company that wanted to sell abroad faced a wall of fixed costs that had nothing to do with its product. Local language support. Local hours. And, quietly, local payment methods, the unglamorous question of how a customer in another country actually hands you money in a way that feels normal to them. Each of those was solvable alone. Together they were prohibitive. So most companies picked the third door and stayed home. It was never a failure of demand. It was a failure of access.

Three Things Happening at Once

What changed is that three costs fell at the same time. The cost of communicating in a customer’s language at a useful hour. The cost of settling a payment across a border in a method that the customer trusts. And the cost of looking like a real, present, credible business in a market where you have no office. Any one of those falling would matter. All three falling together is what reopens the map.

The communication layer gets the attention right now because an AI agent answering in fluent Portuguese or Bahasa Indonesia at three in the morning is easy to picture. The payments layer is less visible and just as important. A foreign customer is testing you when they reach for their card. They are asking whether you are real and whether taking a risk on a vendor from a country they have never heard of is worth it. A checkout that speaks their financial language answers that question before they finish asking it.

The Companies Nobody Is Writing About

The businesses taking advantage of this do not look like a venture portfolio. I have watched a maker of specialty machine parts, a skincare brand, and an olive oil exporter that opened up a major Asian market this year and is now generating more revenue there than anywhere in Europe. None of these companies is fashionable. None are getting written about. Most of them did not exist outside their home market eighteen months ago. They are quietly winning the global expansion story of the year, and a working cross-border payment experience is part of how.

The pattern is consistent. Mid-market, often family-owned or founder-led, with a product that always had international appeal and never had a workable path to international money. For thirty years, that company was written off as a domestic player. It is not a domestic player anymore. It just needed the math to work, and the math is starting to work.

The Eighteen-Month Asymmetry

I am careful with predictions because the technology category is a graveyard of confident forecasts. But I will say this much about the shape of it. The current moment is an asymmetry. The infrastructure is mature enough to deploy, the cost is low enough to justify, and most competitors in most categories have not yet realized what is now possible. Each of those conditions is temporary.

Eighteen months from now, a customer in Jakarta or Seoul or São Paulo will expect to pay you the way she pays a local company, and to be answered in her language the same day. That will be the baseline, and nobody wins on a baseline. The companies that build this capability now will look like they got lucky later. They did not get lucky. They read a map that was being redrawn while everyone else was waiting for the announcement. There is no announcement. There is only the window.

Mikhail Antipkin is the founder of Vivo Chat, an AI-powered customer communication platform, and the chief executive of an international technology group with offices in Hong Kong, Dubai, Limassol, and London. His ventures span payment systems, software development, and gaming, with a combined turnover exceeding $100 million. He has been building and scaling businesses since 2003 and currently leads a team of more than 1,100 employees across four continents.

Explore how Vivo Chat is building the future of AI customer communication at vivochat.ai.