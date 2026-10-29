Midterm Elections Dominate U.S. Attention as Voting Integrity Disputes Intensify

With Election Day less than a week away, the 2026 midterm elections have become the dominant policy and public interest topic across the United States. Early voting is underway in multiple states, and debates over who controls the House and Senate are now intertwined with legal fights over ballot handling, voter eligibility, and the proper role of federal authorities.

Federal courts have already rejected one administration request. A California judge this week denied a Justice Department effort to set aside roughly 20,000 mail ballots that officials claimed belonged to likely noncitizens, warning that the move would “wreak havoc” on the election already in progress. Similar litigation is active in Alaska, where the administration has sought to block certification of a Senate race under certain outcomes. The Justice Department has also issued more than 100 subpoenas seeking voter records in at least 13 states and has prepared to deploy roughly 1,000 election monitors nationwide.

At the same time, cost-of-living concerns remain the top issue for many voters. Polling has consistently shown affordability ranking ahead of other priorities, with roughly half of respondents in recent surveys citing the price of housing, food, fuel, and healthcare as the main factor in how they will vote. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in its final decision before the election, even as inflation pressures persist.

Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress. Democrats need a net gain of four seats in each to take control. Competitive Senate races in states including Michigan, Texas, Ohio, and Alaska are drawing heavy spending and high-level campaign visits from both parties. Ballot measures in dozens of states will also decide questions on abortion access, transgender policies, voting rules, and a proposed billionaire tax in California.

State and local election officials say they have spent months preparing for possible federal monitoring, challenges to voter rolls, and disputes over mail ballots. Many have coordinated with law enforcement and legal teams on response plans. Available data continue to show that noncitizen voting is rare; a Reuters review earlier this year identified 129 federal charges related to noncitizen voting, most involving administrative error rather than intentional fraud.

Close races, last-minute litigation, and heightened federal scrutiny have made election administration a central public concern in the final stretch of the campaign.