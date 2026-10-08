Michelle Kam on the Choice Between a Clean Offer and a Conditional One

The Offer Decision Every Buyer Faces

Every buyer in a competitive market hits the same fork in the road. Do you submit an offer with conditions attached, or do you go in clean?

A conditional offer gives you room to walk away. It can include a financing condition, a home inspection, a lawyer’s review of a status certificate for a condo, or a clause tied to selling your current place first. A clean offer, sometimes called a firm offer, has none of that. Once it is accepted, the deal is done.

This choice shows up on almost every property, not just the ones that draw multiple bids. It is one buyers often make under time pressure, without fully weighing what each option costs them.

Michelle Kam is a real estate broker in Toronto who has worked across resale, pre-construction, and now homes and commercial sales. That range matters here, because the conditions worth keeping on a condo purchase are not always the same ones worth keeping on a house or a commercial unit.

What a Clean Offer Really Risks

A clean offer is attractive because it signals confidence to a seller. It often wins when several buyers are competing for the same property. But removing conditions removes your exit.

If the financing falls through after a firm offer is accepted, the buyer is still on the hook. The deposit is at risk, and so is the rest of the purchase price. If an inspection would have caught a structural problem or an aging roof, that information arrives too late to matter. For a condo, skipping a review of the status certificate means buying without knowing whether the building has a special assessment coming, or a reserve fund that is thinner than it should be.

None of this means a clean offer is a mistake. It means the buyer needs to have already done, before the offer goes in, the work the condition would otherwise have let them do afterward.

When Conditions Are Worth Keeping

Conditions earn their place when the information behind them cannot be gathered any other way before the offer is written.

A financing condition makes sense for a buyer who has a pre-approval but has not locked in final numbers with a lender for this specific property. An inspection condition makes sense on an older house, or any property where visible wear raises questions a walk-through cannot answer. A status certificate review makes sense on almost any resale condo, since the certificate itself usually cannot be read and understood in the few minutes available during a showing.

Where a condition adds the least value is when the buyer could have done the same homework in advance. A pre-approval can happen before an offer is ever written. A status certificate can sometimes be requested ahead of time, once a specific unit is identified. Doing that groundwork early is what lets a buyer go in with fewer conditions, not none, without taking on more risk than they realize.

How Michelle Kam Reads This Choice

Michelle Kam treats the clean-versus-conditional decision as a question of sequencing, not courage. Her view is that buyers who feel forced to choose between a safe offer and a competitive one usually started the process too late. Lender conversations, inspections arranged in advance, and document reviews done before an offer exists all shrink the gap between a conditional offer and a clean one. The buyer who has done that work can go in firm without actually giving anything up.

A Simple Way to Decide

Before writing an offer, a buyer can work through a short list:

Has a lender confirmed the numbers for this specific property, not just a general pre-approval?

Is there time to arrange an inspection, or a pre-inspection, before the offer is submitted?

For a condo, has the status certificate been requested and reviewed by a lawyer?

Does selling a current property depend on this purchase closing, or can that be handled separately?

If the answer to each is yes, a clean offer is low risk. If more than one answer is no, at least one condition is worth keeping, even in a competitive situation.

What This Looks Like in Practice

A buyer touring condos over several weekends can ask their agent to flag likely candidates early, so a status certificate request goes out before an offer is needed. A buyer on a house can book an inspector on standby, ready to move within a day of an accepted showing. Neither step guarantees a win on a multiple-offer property, but both move the buyer closer to being able to compete without exposure they have not thought through.

The choice itself is rarely complicated. What takes work is making sure, by the time the offer is on the table, that the buyer already knows what a condition would have told them.