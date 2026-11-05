Met Announces New 2027 Gala Theme Focused on Everyday Fashion

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute announced on Thursday that the theme for the 2027 Met Gala and its accompanying exhibition will be “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday.” The show will examine how designers elevate ordinary garments such as T-shirts, jeans, and puffer coats, and how commonplace or disposable materials, including paper, plastic, and metal, are transformed into wearable pieces.

Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton, working with Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben, told Vogue the exhibition is intended to encourage visitors “to see the everyday anew.” It will run from May 9, 2027, through January 9, 2028, after the Met Gala on May 3. Bolton said the team had no ready alternative when the originally planned John Galliano retrospective was canceled earlier this year following public backlash over the designer’s past antisemitic and racist remarks. Galliano withdrew from the project in August, stating that debate surrounding him should not distract from the Costume Institute’s work.

The new exhibition is expected to include roughly 200 to 230 pieces, with a portion drawn from the museum’s collection and others loaned or donated by brands. Early coverage cites a T-shirt gown from Vetements, trompe-l’œil leather jeans from Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega Veneta, and historical pieces such as a Charles James puffer coat and Brooke Shields’s Calvin Klein jeans. Bolton described the project as seeking to be as challenging as the canceled Galliano show, while focusing on questions of value, consumption, and what is overlooked or discarded in daily dress.

The shift returns the annual fundraiser and exhibition to a broader survey of fashion practice rather than a single-designer retrospective. The Costume Institute has previously used the Met Gala to pair celebrity attendance with scholarly presentations of historical and contemporary clothing.