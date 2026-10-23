Merrick Bank and Happy Money Launch Up to $500 Million Personal Loan Program

Merrick Bank and Happy Money said on Oct. 20 that they are launching a lending program that will provide up to $500 million in funding through 2027, with Merrick originating and funding personal loans under a bank-sponsorship partnership and Happy Money facilitating and servicing them on its platform.

The program expands Happy Money’s capacity and diversifies its funding base, which already includes credit unions, institutional investors and banks. Happy Money said it has surpassed $7 billion in cumulative loan originations and helped more than 350,000 customers pay down high-interest debt, estimating $1 billion in interest saved. The release cited TransUnion data that U.S. personal loan balances reached a record $281 billion in the second quarter of 2026.

“As we conducted our due diligence on Happy Money, we came away confident in the company’s disciplined approach to offering borrowers personal loans through their lending partners and in the team that runs the organization,” said Louis Mrachek, EVP and Head of Consumer Lending at Merrick Bank. “We share Happy Money’s commitment to making responsible, transparent credit solutions more accessible to underserved consumers, and we are excited to continue expanding our footprint across the lending and bank sponsorship landscape.”

“Merrick Bank brings nearly three decades of consumer credit experience and a shared belief that people benefit from credit that comes with clear terms and real support,” said Matt Tomko, Chief Revenue Officer of Happy Money. “This partnership gives us additional funding capacity as we continue to grow and help more people reach their financial goals.”

Happy Money describes itself as a consumer finance company that offers simple, transparent loans funded by partner institutions through its Hive platform. Merrick Bank, founded in 1997 and headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, is an FDIC-insured subsidiary of CardWorks Financial Group with over $9 billion in assets. It serves about five million cardmembers and more than 100,000 merchant customers and ranks among the top 20 U.S. credit card issuers.

The announcement is a funding partnership, not a guarantee of individual loan terms or approval rates. The public figures are the up to $500 million capacity through 2027, Happy Money’s $7 billion in cumulative originations, and the TransUnion record for personal loan balances.