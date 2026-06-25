Meet Curtis Ray: The Entrepreneur Who Rebuilt After Losing Everything

Most entrepreneurs spend years building a successful business and hope they never have to start over.

Curtis Ray wasn’t given that choice.

Long before he became known for his work in financial education and built a social media audience of more than 1.5 million followers, Ray was hauling granite slabs, managing crews, and learning firsthand what it takes to build a company from the ground up.

Today, he is the founder and CEO of MPI® Unlimited, a two-time best-selling author, inventor, and financial educator. But his journey into business started far from the financial world.

It started with countertops.

Built Different From the Start

While attending Arizona State University as a member of the wrestling team, Ray came across an opportunity that would change the course of his life.

After hearing about the growing demand for granite countertops, he became fascinated by the industry. Although he knew little about it at the time, he spent months researching everything he could about manufacturing, installation, and the business behind it.

At 23 years old, he invested his $8,000 scholarship check and launched his first company.

It was the first of many moments where he bet on himself.

Balancing entrepreneurship with the demands of collegiate athletics taught him lessons that would stay with him throughout his career: discipline, resilience, and a willingness to keep moving forward when things became difficult.

Those early years were spent solving problems, managing operations, and figuring out how to create value in a competitive marketplace. They also revealed something important about Ray’s personality.

When he saw a system that wasn’t working well, his instinct wasn’t to accept it.

It was to improve it.

The Inventor Mindset

That mindset eventually led Ray beyond countertops and into manufacturing innovation.

After years in the stone industry, he developed ForzaStone®, a patented thin natural stone system designed to simplify installation and address challenges that many in the industry had long accepted as unavoidable.

For Ray, the project wasn’t simply about creating a new product. It reflected a pattern that would continue throughout his career: identify a problem, challenge conventional thinking, and look for a better solution.

The industry changed.

The products changed.

But the way he approached problems remained the same.

Losing Everything Changed Everything

By 2014, Ray appeared to be living the entrepreneurial dream.

The company he started while attending Arizona State University had grown into a successful business generating more than $10 million in annual revenue. Years of hard work seemed to be paying off.

Then everything changed.

A dispute with a business partner eventually led to a battle that cost Ray the company he had spent a decade building. After years of investing his time, energy, and resources into the business, he found himself starting over.

By the end of that chapter, Ray had just $11,000 left in his bank account.

Rather than continue the fight, he made the difficult decision to walk away and rebuild.

The experience changed the way he thought about money, business, and long-term planning.

“I realized I had spent years learning how to build something valuable, but very little time learning how to protect it,” Ray has said.

That realization sparked a deeper interest in financial education and understanding how people make long-term financial decisions.

Building MPI® Unlimited

After rebuilding his life and career, Ray became increasingly focused on helping people better understand financial concepts that often feel overwhelming or difficult to navigate.

In 2014, he founded MPI® Unlimited with his wife Erin and serves as President and CEO.

What began as a personal search for answers eventually evolved into a broader educational mission. Rather than focusing solely on products, Ray built the company around helping people better understand financial concepts, long-term planning, and the role education plays in making informed decisions.

Today, MPI® Unlimited focuses on financial education and helping people better understand financial concepts that can shape their future.

Taking Financial Education to a Larger Audience

Ray’s ability to explain complicated ideas in simple terms helped him build an audience far beyond traditional financial circles.

Through books, podcasts, webinars, speaking engagements, and social media, he has spent years creating educational content designed to make financial topics more approachable.

His message resonated.

Today, Ray is a verified TikTok creator with more than 1.5 million followers and a two-time best-selling author.

His content focuses on financial literacy, personal responsibility, discipline, and long-term thinking.

Rather than telling people what to do, Ray encourages them to ask better questions and develop a stronger understanding of how financial decisions can shape their future.

The Wrestler Never Left

Those who know Ray often point to wrestling as one of the foundations of his success.

As a former Arizona State wrestler and All-American athlete, he learned early that achievement rarely comes from talent alone.

It comes from consistency.

From preparation.

From showing up day after day, even when progress feels slow.

The same mindset that helped him compete at a high level in athletics later helped him build businesses, earn patents, write books, and create educational platforms that reach millions.

He continues to challenge himself physically as well. Recently completing a sub-three-hour marathon, Ray approaches personal goals with the same discipline that has guided his professional life.

More Than Business

Despite his accomplishments, Ray is quick to point to his family as one of his greatest sources of motivation.

He and his wife, Erin, live in Gilbert, Arizona, with their five children.

For Ray, success has never been measured only by business achievements. It has also been about creating opportunities, learning from setbacks, and helping others gain confidence in areas that often feel intimidating or confusing.

What’s Next

Today, Ray continues to expand his educational reach through books, speaking engagements, digital content, and MPI® Unlimited.

Looking back, he says the most important moment in his career wasn’t building a successful company.

It was losing one.

That experience forced him to rethink what he believed about business, resilience, and long-term planning. It also shaped the mission that drives much of his work today.

From investing an $8,000 scholarship check into a countertop business to rebuilding after being left with just $11,000 in the bank, Ray’s story has never been about avoiding failure.

It’s been about learning from it.

And helping others do the same.

About Curtis Ray

Curtis Ray is an entrepreneur, inventor, author, financial educator, and creator of the MPI® Strategy. He is the founder and CEO of MPI® Unlimited and is known for his work in financial education, retirement literacy, and helping individuals better understand long-term financial concepts. Ray is a verified TikTok creator with more than 1.5 million followers, a two-time best-selling author, a former Arizona State wrestler, and a sub-three-hour marathon runner.

Media Contact

Name / Company Name: Curtis Ray / MPI® Unlimited

Website: www.CompoundInterest.com

Instagram: @IAmCurtisRay

City/State: Gilbert, Arizona