Marshall Wraps Seoul ‘Live From Yeonnam’ Event With HYUKOH as Part of Keep Live Music Alive

Marshall concluded “LIVE FROM YEONNAM : HYUKOH” on Oct. 11 at Channel 1969 and the nearby Dongjin Market parking area in Seoul’s Yeonnam-dong neighborhood, an event held under its global KEEP LIVE MUSIC ALIVE campaign.

The night featured live performances by HYUKOH and other artists, a music flea market and a block party. Channel 1969, a grassroots venue that has worked with Marshall since the early stages of its local music efforts in Korea, hosted sets by OYSTERS, SAILORHONEYMOON, Tiger Disco and HYUKOH. Performances were livestreamed to the outdoor market space so visitors could hear the music inside or outside. On-site estimates put total attendance at approximately 1,350. About 150 people attended the shows inside Channel 1969, with the market area peaking between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The event was the first local activation in Korea to bring Marshall’s MADE OF LOUD brand philosophy to life after its introduction earlier this year. The campaign supports grassroots venues and local music communities where emerging artists develop.

“Marshall has stood alongside artists, music venues and music lovers for more than 60 years,” said Issei Iimura, Head of Marketing, Korea, at Marshall. “Guided by the philosophy of MADE OF LOUD, we will continue to spotlight and support the people and places where live music begins and grows.”

Marshall said it plans to expand the LIVE FROM series to other locations, genres, and online and offline communities in Korea as part of continued KEEP LIVE MUSIC ALIVE activities. Marshall Amplify, the brand’s grassroots support initiative, commits an amount equal to 1 percent of member purchases on marshall.com, starting with grassroots venues.

The announcement is a brand activation, not a product launch. The measurable details are the Oct. 11 date, the Yeonnam-dong venues, the roughly 1,350-visitor estimate, and the stated plan to extend the series.