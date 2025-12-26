Marine Biomass Becomes a Breakthrough Green Catalyst for Antibiotic Wastewater Cleanup

Researchers at Qingdao University have developed a new, environmentally friendly catalyst derived from marine biomass that effectively removes antibiotic contaminants from wastewater, addressing a growing global challenge associated with pharmaceutical pollution and antibiotic resistance.

Antibiotics such as norfloxacin are widely detected in rivers, lakes, and wastewater streams because they are difficult to degrade by conventional treatment technologies. These persistent residues can disrupt aquatic ecosystems and contribute to the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, creating long-term risks for both environmental and public health.

The new approach converts sulfur-rich marine biomass into a high-performance porous carbon catalyst that accelerates antibiotic degradation without relying on metals or toxic additives. The research, published in the journal Biochar X, demonstrates how naturally abundant sea-derived materials can be repurposed into advanced tools for water purification.

The catalyst is produced by combining κ-carrageenan, a polysaccharide extracted from red seaweed, with nitrogen-rich compounds and activating it through a controlled thermal process. The resulting material features an extremely high surface area and a porous structure that creates numerous active sites for chemical reactions. When used in conjunction with peroxymonosulfate, a common oxidizing agent, the catalyst rapidly degrades antibiotic molecules in water.

In laboratory tests, the material removed more than 97 percent of norfloxacin within 90 minutes and achieved substantial mineralization, meaning the antibiotic compounds were broken down into simpler, less harmful substances rather than merely transformed. The catalyst also maintained strong performance in water containing competing ions and organic matter, conditions that typically reduce the efficiency of advanced oxidation processes.

A key advantage of the technology is that it is entirely metal-free. Many existing catalytic systems rely on transition metals that can leach into water and create secondary pollution. By contrast, the biomass-derived catalyst minimizes environmental risk while using renewable raw materials that are significantly less expensive than synthetic nanomaterials.

The researchers also found that the degradation process is driven primarily by non-radical pathways, including singlet oxygen and direct electron transfer. This contributes to higher stability and selectivity, allowing the catalyst to perform consistently over repeated use and extended operating periods.

Beyond laboratory conditions, the catalyst showed promising results in continuous-flow experiments, indicating potential for real-world wastewater treatment applications. Its durability and efficiency suggest it could be integrated into industrial or municipal treatment systems to help address pharmaceutical contamination at scale.

The study highlights the broader potential of marine biomass valorization, transforming abundant natural resources into high-value materials that tackle pressing environmental problems. As antibiotic residues continue to challenge water treatment infrastructure worldwide, innovations like this point toward more sustainable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible solutions for cleaner water.