Margarita Howard on What NASA’s Insourcing Leaves Behind

At NASA’s Johnson Space Center, contractors who staffed mission control have already been converted into civil servants, and flight operations, exploration, and engineering roles are reported to be next. The agency’s May 2026 realignment committed it to “insourcing contractors to civil servants where appropriate,” NASA said.

When a job moves in-house that way, the person doing it often moves with it. That leaves a lingering question for the contractor that had been doing the work: what stays behind?

Margarita Howard, the founder and chief executive of defense and aerospace contractor HX5, answers that question by splitting knowledge into two kinds. One walks out the door with the employee. The other belongs to the company. “An individual’s particular skill set is not necessarily institutional knowledge,” Howard says. “But knowledge about the program, its people, costing structures, mission, objectives and pitfalls is retained through effective program management, contract management and overall management throughout the program lifecycle.”

Two Kinds of Knowledge

The first kind of knowledge is personal, and Howard does not pretend a contractor keeps it. “The knowledge of an individual, including their years of experience, education and particular expertise, transfers with that employee if they become a civil servant,” she says. If NASA hires the engineer, NASA gets the engineer’s skills. The contractor loses them.

The second kind belongs to the program itself. “But institutional knowledge about how the customer operates, how the contract operates, the mission, deliverables, challenges and other programmatic matters is captured, when things are being done correctly, through program management and corporate back-office knowledge capture during the everyday operation of the contract,” Howard says. That type of knowledge stays with the contractor even as individual employees leave.

Program knowledge does not preserve itself. It survives because a contractor built the habit of recording it while the work was happening, in the management systems and back-office records that run alongside the technical job. A firm that treats that documentation as an afterthought has less to hold onto when its people convert. A firm that treats it as part of the work keeps the memory of the program regardless of who walks out.

Where HX5 Keeps the Record

Some of that record-keeping is not optional. “Many deliverables also have to be retained by the contractor,” Margarita Howard says. “Monthly reports and records of things that occurred during performance become part of the contract record that the contractor must maintain after contract closeout.”

Federal acquisition rules back that up: a contractor generally has to keep certain contract records available for three years after final payment. The monthly report a program manager files is a durable account of what the program did, when, and at what cost. It stays with the company after the contract ends, long after any one employee has moved on.

Howard describes program knowledge as distributed across the company’s functions. “A number of departments may be required to support a particular program, including finance, technical, research and many others,” she says. Finance holds the costing structure, while the technical and research teams hold the substance of the work. Program and contract management hold the account of how the pieces fit together and where the problems were. A costing structure worked out over years of performance lives in the finance team’s files and the contract record. The same goes for the hard-won sense of what tends to break on a given program. No single departure takes all of it, because no single person held all of it to begin with.

The Insourcing Handoff

Set against NASA’s conversions at Johnson Space Center, the practical result is continuity rather than loss. The agency can absorb the people who ran mission control and still rely on the programmatic record staying intact, because that record was the contractor’s to keep all along.

“As people convert to civil-service positions, some individual knowledge may leave with them, but the broader programmatic knowledge is maintained through the ongoing administration and oversight of the program itself,” Howard says.

That is a useful thing for a customer to know as it insources. A handoff moves the staff, but it does not empty the file. The engineer’s judgment goes with the engineer, but the map of how the program actually ran, its costs, its deliverables, its pitfalls, stays with the company that documented it day after day. For a contractor, the lesson runs the other way: the value a firm holds onto through a conversion is exactly the value it took the trouble to write down while the work was live.

Howard’s account puts the emphasis on discipline. Institutional knowledge is something a company builds on purpose, through program management and back-office work, long before anyone converts to a government badge.