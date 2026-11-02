Manuj Mittal on the Real Cost of Payment Gateways and What It Means for Small Businesses

At a time when small business owners are borrowing to make payroll, the largest payment processors are quietly disclosing how much they earn on money they have not yet paid out. PayPal held $38.2 billion in funds receivable and customer accounts at the end of 2025, and its own earnings release implies $1.23 billion in interest on customer balances for the year, the gap between $15.5 billion in transaction margin dollars and $14.2 billion excluding that interest. The company states in its quarterly filing that it does not pay interest on amounts due to customers.

For a small business owner who has ever watched a processor hold a week of card sales, that line reads differently than it does to an investor.

The mechanism is the reserve. Stripe says it normally holds funds for 30 to 90 days and its worked examples use 25%. PayPal uses rolling, minimum, and jumpstart reserves, the last of which moves money out of the available balance immediately, and reviews them within every 180 days.

Stripe’s FAQ adds that a reserve may in rare cases be required indefinitely.

Neither company publishes how many accounts carry a reserve, how long the average lasts, or how often an appeal succeeds. Stripe is privately held and reports no held-balance figure at all. In short, the money a small business is owed today can reach its account days or even months later, and while it sits with the processor, the processor can earn interest on it without paying any of that interest to the business.

The friction is measured. Roughly four of every five small firms face payments-related challenges, according to the Federal Reserve Banks’ 2023 Small Business Credit Survey, and firms paid through a third party most often cite delays in settlement or availability of funds. The Banks’ 2026 report found 60% of firms applied for financing in the prior year, 56% of them to meet operating expenses, while revenue expectations fell to their lowest level since 2020.

The Money Has Been Litigated Before

PayPal paid $9.25 million in 2004 to settle class claims over restricted accounts. In 2017 a federal judge approved a $3.2 million settlement in Zepeda v. PayPal, with at least $1.84 million going to users who lost interest on money in frozen accounts, and PayPal agreed to improve its reserve and hold disclosures. PayPal denied wrongdoing.

Stripe’s practices surfaced in a Delaware bankruptcy court last winter. When donation platform Flipcause filed Chapter 11 owing $29 million to nonprofits, Stripe had frozen $1.45 million in a reserve account. Stripe’s objection to releasing the money describes a 100% fixed credit risk reserve on all funds it was holding. In that case the hold likely protected donors. The filing is also one of the few public records of how Stripe sizes a reserve when it decides to.

Elsewhere, the pattern shows up as complaints. An analysis of Stripe’s public customer feedback found locked accounts and frozen funds dominated, with more than 2,100 records on fund holding alone. Better Business Bureau filings describe a merchant whose $25,277 processed in July 2023 remained withheld months later without explanation.

The processors are not alone. Adyen reported €267.6 million in finance income for 2025, earned chiefly on the €6.4 billion in merchant funds awaiting payout, roughly a quarter of its net income.

Where a Finance Background Cuts Through

Manuj Mittal has spent his career on both sides of this ledger. A doctoral candidate in higher education at the University of Rochester, he holds an MBA and a master’s in finance from its Simon Business School, trained as a chartered accountant in India, worked in risk advisory and risk assurance at Grant Thornton, and later served fund investors at Morgan Stanley.

“Is a reserve a provision or a safety net?” Mittal said. “Every bank sets money aside against losses that have not happened yet. The difference is that a bank provisions out of its own capital. A processor provisions out of yours, and it keeps the yield.”

He is careful not to turn the argument into a villain story. Mastercard’s 2025 State of Chargebacks report estimates 261 million chargebacks globally in 2025, rising to 324 million by 2028, with 45% tied to first-party or third-party fraud. Stripe says processors are responsible for disputes and refunds when businesses cannot fulfill orders. Mastercard’s merchant chargeback threshold drops to 0.9% in January 2026, with per-transaction fees for those classified as excessive.

“If I ran the risk desk, I would hold reserves too,” he said. “The question is whether they are provisioning against actual risk or against uncertainty they could resolve by picking up the phone. In the data, a business that is growing fast can look a lot like a business committing fraud. Telling the two apart takes transparency, an effective organization, and enough skilled people to actually review the account, and processors are often short on all three. So the merchant waits. Time is money, and in this case it is the merchant’s money.”

What bothers him is accounting. “They tell you they earned $1.2 billion in interest on customer money and paid customers nothing on it,” he said. “What they do not tell you is how much of that money was held back because they decided a merchant was a risk. When a bank sets money aside for possible losses, it has to explain why, and auditors check that reasoning. If a public company explained its own reserves this vaguely, the auditors would not sign off.”

The Decision Every Small Business Faces

“Assume at some point they will hold 20 to 25 percent of your receipts, because their own documentation treats that as normal,” Mittal said. “Think of it per client. For every $10 a customer pays you, $2 to $2.50 may not reach your account for 90 days, sometimes longer. Now scale it. If you process $100,000 a month, that is $20,000 to $25,000 held back every month, and because each hold lasts about three months, you can have $60,000 to $75,000 locked up at the same time. That money is still yours, but you cannot use it to pay staff, rent, or suppliers. And while your working capital is blocked, it earns you nothing. Those reserves typically sit in non-interest-bearing accounts, and your agreement may give you no claim to any interest. Build that hold into your cash flow plan from day one.”

That money is still yours, but you cannot use it to pay staff, rent, or suppliers. Price that into your working capital from day one. If you cannot survive it, you have a capitalization problem, and the payment processor found it before you did.”

A backup processor matters too. Stripe’s migration documentation says a previous processor may take days or weeks to hand over card data and Stripe typically needs another 10 business days to import it.

Mittal’s proposed solution, one he believes others in the industry would support, is disclosure. “Tell the merchant using a third-party payment processor which signal tripped the hold. Report how much is held in reserve and what it earned. Those two numbers would end most of these disputes in a week.”

Until those numbers are published, payment processors, the third-party payment partners that handle a business’s card transactions, will keep calling reserves shared protection, and merchants will keep calling them money that was theirs on Tuesday and someone else’s on Wednesday. Both sides have a point.