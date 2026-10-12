Manmin Central Church Celebrates 44 Years of Faith With Worship and Performances

Manmin Central Church in Seoul, South Korea (Senior Pastor Dr. Soojin Lee) held a special event on the afternoon of Oct. 9 at the SINTEX Convention Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, to mark its 44th anniversary, the church announced.

The anniversary event, which drew a large crowd of congregants, consisted of a worship service followed by celebration performances. It was broadcast live worldwide via YouTube and GCN TV.

Dr. Lee delivered a sermon titled “Manmin’s Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” drawing on Hebrews 11:1 and Mark 9:23.

“From the beginning, Manmin’s history was one of faith,” Dr. Lee said, reflecting on the church’s 1982 founding with just 13 members and the trials that followed. “Refinement can either strengthen faith or cause one to lose it. God is waiting for us to step forward as His children, possessing a true heart and full assurance of faith.”

The artistic program opened with “Manmin,” featuring church members across generations. The program included a range of artistic forms, such as an instrumental piece titled “My Confession,” a worship dance titled “Unlimited Power,” and a traditional Korean dance piece titled “Fruit.” Performers also sang “Great Glory” and “The Eternal Place,” focusing on themes of divine love, heaven, and the New Jerusalem.

The congregation later joined in singing “Gospel of Holiness” before the event concluded with a final performance titled “Celebration.”

International church leaders in attendance highlighted the event’s global reach.

Rev. Mark Bazalev, head of the World Holiness Center in the U.S., said, “I first came to know Manmin Central Church at the 2006 New York United Crusade, and now, 20 years later, it is especially meaningful to join in its anniversary event. The praise of the congregation, united across culture and language, moved me deeply.”

Sun Bong-gi, who attended the event, said, “Watching the performance, I was moved to tears by God’s unchanging love that is with Manmin Central Church.”