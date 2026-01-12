Manhattan Book Awards: A Top Book Awards Option for Self-Published Authors

In the world of self-publishing, credibility and visibility are often the hardest milestones to achieve. With thousands of new titles released each day, independent authors must find ways to stand out beyond strong writing alone. This is why book awards continue to play an important role—and why the Manhattan Book Awards are increasingly regarded as one of the top book awards options for self-published and independent authors.

What Are the Manhattan Book Awards?

The Manhattan Book Awards are a modern literary awards program created specifically to recognize excellence in independently published books. Unlike traditional awards built around legacy publishing models, this program was designed with today’s independent author in mind.

The awards are open to a wide range of fiction and nonfiction categories and operate on a year-round submission model, allowing authors to seek recognition without waiting for a single annual deadline.

Where the Manhattan Book Awards Come From

Inspired by New York City’s long-standing reputation as a global publishing hub, the Manhattan Book Awards draw on the credibility and symbolism of Manhattan as a center for literature, media, and culture.

The program was developed to bridge the gap between traditional literary recognition and the realities of modern self-publishing—placing independent authors at the forefront rather than treating them as an afterthought.

The Mission of the Manhattan Book Awards

The mission of the Manhattan Book Awards is to elevate deserving independent authors through meaningful recognition and tangible promotional value.

All winners receive:

Professional digital award certificates

Official award seals for book covers, websites, and marketing

A professionally written press release distributed nationally to major media outlets, including NBC, CBS, and Fox

Comparable national press distribution often costs around $799 as a standalone service, yet this exposure is included for winners across both submission tiers.

Why Self-published Authors Consider It a Top Award

Independent authors frequently cite the Manhattan Book Awards as a top choice because the program combines recognition with real-world marketing impact.

Key advantages include:

Year-round submissions

Faster turnaround times

A clear focus on self-published and independent authors

Built-in national media exposure

Marketing-ready assets for immediate use

How to Submit

Submitting to the Manhattan Book Awards is designed to be straightforward and author-friendly. Authors can review eligibility requirements, categories, submission tiers, and timelines—and submit their books directly—by visiting https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/manhattan-book-awards/

Final Thoughts

As self-publishing continues to reshape the literary landscape, awards programs must evolve alongside it. The Manhattan Book Awards reflect this shift by offering independent authors both recognition and practical promotional support.

For self-published writers seeking a top-tier awards option tailored specifically to their publishing path, the Manhattan Book Awards stand out as a program built for the realities of modern authorship.