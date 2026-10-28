Maintenance Supervisors and Fire Alarm Techs Lead U.S. Jobs Most Often Listing On-Call Work

Maintenance supervisors and fire alarm technicians share the top of a new ranking of U.S. jobs whose Indeed ads most often mention on-call work, according to research by service management platform Xurrent.

Maintenance supervisors had on-call work mentioned in 46.9 percent of 4,313 ads. Fire alarm technicians were statistically level at 46.6 percent of 612 ads. The gap is too small to separate them. HVAC technicians followed at 30.4 percent, linemen at 27.3 percent and maintenance technicians at 26.5 percent. The maintenance technician role had by far the largest sample, with 38,531 listings.

Healthcare roles began at sixth with surgical technologists at 24.0 percent and nurse midwives at 23.8 percent. Pediatricians ranked next at 21.6 percent, cardiologists at 20.6 percent and anesthesiologists at 19.1 percent. Nuclear medicine technologists placed tenth at 18.0 percent. Further down, database administrators ranked 12th at 17.2 percent.

Xurrent counted Indeed U.S. job listings on Sept. 23, 2026, searched for on-call wording and adjusted for misleading matches such as “no on-call.” Jobs needed at least 500 ads, 50 corrected on-call matches and 5,000 U.S. workers to make the top ten. The measure reflects what appears in job ads, not how often people in those jobs are actually called in.

“I’m not surprised to see doctors on the list, but I wouldn’t have guessed that five maintenance and repair jobs would come before the healthcare roles. Maintenance supervisors and fire alarm technicians are right up at the top, with on-call work in nearly half their ads,” said Phil Christianson, Chief Product Officer at Xurrent.

“The maintenance technician result is a bit different. Its percentage is lower, but there were more than 38,000 listings for that job. When a quarter of those mention being on call, that’s going to be a familiar line for people applying,” Christianson added. “The question I’d have is what happens after the phone rings. Are you expected to deal with the whole problem yourself? Is there somebody else awake who can help? And how often does your turn on the schedule actually come around? Two employers could both write ‘on call required’ and mean rather different things.

“If it’s part of the job, say how it works. Give people an idea of the evenings or weekends involved, whether they’re paid for being available and who takes over when something needs escalating. It’s a lot to leave unexplained in an ad.”

The study is a count of job-ad language, not a survey of actual on-call frequency. The concrete markers are the shared first place for maintenance supervisors and fire alarm technicians, the five maintenance-and-repair roles ahead of healthcare, and the large sample for maintenance technicians. Credit for the research goes to Xurrent at xurrent.com.