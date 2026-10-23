Macaques Exposed to Viral Outbreak Become More Cautious of Contaminated Food, Study Finds

Japanese macaques that survived a deadly disease outbreak became significantly more cautious about food that appeared contaminated, even without knowing how disease spreads, according to a University of California San Diego study published in Royal Society Open Science.

Researchers led by Stephan Kaufhold and Federico Rossano of the Department of Cognitive Science tested macaques at a primate sanctuary in southern Texas. They compared groups exposed to a 2020 simian retrovirus Type II outbreak, transmitted by bites and scratches and causing illness and death, with an unexposed group. In food-choice trials, outbreak-exposed macaques ate from a surface with sealed macaque feces in 47 percent of trials, versus 79 percent for unexposed macaques. The change tracked group exposure, not whether an individual monkey had been infected.

A second set of tests with 54 macaques from seven species found that early-life experience also mattered. Former pet macaques were less likely to avoid the contaminated-looking food than sanctuary-born macaques. Researchers used sponges to check that the animals were not simply avoiding novelty.

“We can show now, in non-human primates, that this is the same for them,” said Federico Rossano, an associate professor in the Department of Cognitive Science at UC San Diego’s School of Social Sciences and senior author of the study. “Even with no knowledge of how disease is transmitted, being exposed to others getting sick and dying changes the likelihood of engaging in behaviors that potentially could lead to some form of sickness.”

“Groups have histories, and those histories show up in behavior,” said Stephan Kaufhold, who led the study as a doctoral researcher in Cognitive Science. “Living through the disease outbreak appears to have made those monkey groups more cautious around food that looks contaminated.”

On the early-life finding, Kaufhold said, “One possibility is that these monkeys didn’t have the opportunity to learn typical avoidance behaviors from their mothers and other macaques early in life. Even after living with other monkeys for several years, that early experience may still shape how they respond to potential sources of disease.”

The paper, “Early-life experience and disease exposure affect pathogen avoidance behavior in macaques,” is in Royal Society Open Science. The authors frame the results as evidence for a behavioral immune system in non-human primates and as a parallel to human caution after disease outbreaks. The study measures food choice in a controlled test, not real-world disease transmission.