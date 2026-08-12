Looking Beyond Symptoms: Why Women’s Health Deserves a Deeper Conversation

One of the most common things I hear from women is, “My doctor says everything looks normal.”

They’re exhausted. They’re struggling to sleep. They’ve developed brain fog, their energy has disappeared, and they no longer feel like themselves. Yet appointment after appointment and blood test after blood test, they’re often told that everything is fine.

As a physician, I’ve learned that feeling “normal” on paper doesn’t always mean someone feels well in real life.

Our bodies are incredibly intelligent. When something feels different, it’s worth understanding why.

Throughout my career, I’ve become increasingly passionate about helping women look beyond symptoms and begin asking deeper questions about what their bodies are trying to communicate. Rather than viewing fatigue, hormone changes, poor sleep, weight gain, or inflammation as isolated problems, I believe we need to understand how these systems interact with one another. Systems often get treated as silos that don’t connect.

Listening Before Prescribing

“One of the most important things a doctor can offer a patient is the time to listen, understand, and develop a meaningful plan.”

Every woman who walks into a doctor’s office has her own story, her own health history, and her own goals. I don’t believe medicine should be reduced to a checklist, medication, procedure or a laboratory report. Those tools are valuable, but they only tell part of the story. In most situations, the most important information comes simply from listening.

When we take the time to understand someone’s lifestyle, stress, nutrition, sleep, hormone health, and daily challenges, we often begin to see patterns that standard appointments can easily miss.

Women’s Health Is About More Than Hormones

While menopause and hormone health have deservedly become much larger conversations, I believe women’s health extends far beyond any single stage of life. Whether you’re a young professional balancing a demanding career, raising children, navigating menopause, or simply wanting to age well, your body is constantly adapting. Every season of life brings different physiological needs, and understanding those changes empowers women to make better decisions about their health.

Education is one of the greatest gifts we can provide. When women understand how nutrition, movement, sleep, hormones, stress, metabolism, and inflammation influence one another, they become active participants in their own wellness rather than passive recipients of healthcare.

The Foundations I Encourage Every Woman to Build

Although every patient requires an individualized plan, there are several foundational habits I encourage almost everyone to prioritize.

Protect your sleep . During quality sleep, the body restores hormones, repairs tissues, strengthens the immune system, and replenishes energy. Consistently poor sleep affects far more than simply feeling tired.

. During quality sleep, the body restores hormones, repairs tissues, strengthens the immune system, and replenishes energy. Consistently poor sleep affects far more than simply feeling tired. Nourish your body well . I encourage women to focus less on restrictive diets and more on eating nutrient-dense whole foods that provide quality protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Small, sustainable improvements almost always outperform extreme approaches.

. I encourage women to focus less on restrictive diets and more on eating nutrient-dense whole foods that provide quality protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Small, sustainable improvements almost always outperform extreme approaches. Move consistently . You don’t have to spend hours in the gym to improve your health. Walking, strength training, stretching, balance exercises, and cardiovascular activity all contribute to healthier muscles, stronger bones, improved metabolism, and healthy aging. Movement literally moves blood, oxygen and nutrients to the tissues.

. You don’t have to spend hours in the gym to improve your health. Walking, strength training, stretching, balance exercises, and cardiovascular activity all contribute to healthier muscles, stronger bones, improved metabolism, and healthy aging. Movement literally moves blood, oxygen and nutrients to the tissues. Manage stress intentionally. Modern women often spend their lives caring for everyone else while placing themselves last. Chronic stress influences hormones, digestion, sleep, immune function, and inflammation. “Finding time for prayer, meditation, meaningful relationships, nature, hobbies, or simply quiet moments of rest isn’t selfish, it’s essential.”

When we constantly operate in survival mode, eventually our bodies begin telling us they need something different.

Looking Beyond the Lab Report

One of the biggest misconceptions I encounter is the belief that “normal” laboratory values automatically mean optimal health. Laboratory testing is incredibly valuable, but it represents only one piece of the overall picture.

Many women experience persistent fatigue, brain fog, mood changes, poor sleep, digestive issues, weight fluctuations, or declining performance long before traditional laboratory markers indicate disease. My goal isn’t simply to wait until something becomes abnormal enough to diagnose. It’s to understand what’s happening early enough to help optimize health before more significant problems develop. The end goal is to have life in all our years, not just years in our lives.

Health Is Personal

Medicine has always been about more than treating disease for me. It’s about helping women feel energetic, resilient, confident, and capable of living the lives they want to live. Women’s health isn’t defined solely by a laboratory value or the number of candles on a birthday cake. It’s reflected in how you wake up each morning, how clearly you think, how well you recover from stress, how deeply you sleep, and how fully you’re able to enjoy your life.

My hope is that more women learn to trust what they’re feeling, ask questions without hesitation, and recognize that they deserve more than simply being told everything is “normal.” True wellness isn’t about surviving each day, it’s about creating” the vitality to truly live it.

By Dr. Michele Neil-Sherwood

About the Author

Dr. Michele Neil-Sherwood is a physician, educator, author, speaker, and co-founder of the Functional Medical Institute in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She specializes in personalized, root-cause medicine with a focus on women’s health, hormone balance, longevity, and healthy aging. Through her clinical practice, her books, podcast, and educational outreach, she helps individuals optimize their health through science-based, whole-person care. Learn more at www.drmichelesherwood.com.