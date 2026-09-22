Longevity Has a Price Problem. Timmi Stump is Working on It

Timmi Stump has spent 30 years commercializing healthcare, the last six of them in the peptide and regenerative space, where she now serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Vesalius Longevity Labs. Her company operates across the full range of the market, from an elite Miami clinic to a planned telemedicine arm designed to reach a much broader audience. Which means she spends her days inside the industry’s most uncomfortable question: who is all this actually for?

Start with the misconception, because she will.

“The industry gets looked at as a bunch of kooks trying to live forever, and that’s not what this is,” she says. Nobody she works with is promising 150 birthdays. “The real conversation is about the last 20 or 30 years of your life, and whether you spend them healthy and happy or in decline. Every family understands that version.”

What most families would not recognize is the price of admission. Stump describes the top of the market without flinching, because she helped build part of it. There are clinics where membership alone costs ten thousand dollars. New clients can go through five thousand dollars of lab work on their first day. The most exclusive programs run a quarter of a million dollars a year.

She is quick to defend that tier’s existence. Some of what happens there is excellent, and luxury has always funded the first version of new medicine. Her problem is with the idea that the story ends there.

“The people who would benefit most from this science are not the people who can write those checks,” she says. “If the field stays boutique, it stays a curiosity.”

Closing that gap, she argues, is a commercial problem rather than a scientific one, and it is the one she considers the challenge of her career. Her answer is telemedicine. Direct-to-consumer platforms have already shown what happens when specialized care sheds its overhead, and Stump sees the same mechanism as longevity’s way of connecting people to trusted providers and vetted products without the five-figure front door.

The word trusted is doing heavy lifting in that sentence, and it is where her background shows. Stump’s first pharmaceutical job was in regulatory. Thirty years later, after rising to President of Neo7 Bioscience and then building Vesalius from scratch, she jokes that six years on the commercial side of peptides practically makes her a dinosaur. The industry grew up around scientists and enthusiasts. Operators came later, and few have been at it longer than she has.

“Innovation isn’t about chasing what’s new,” she says. “It’s about solving real problems, and doing it in a way regulators and practitioners can trust.”

Ask who the field has left out and her answer comes fast: women. Biohacking built its image around elite athletes and gym rats while the science’s enormous relevance to women navigating midlife went largely unspoken. It is part of why her previous company took part in sHEALed, the women’s health documentary from the Biohack Yourself team.

Ten years from now, if she is right, the industry will look less like a luxury category and more like medicine. The science, she believes, is coming either way.

“The question is whether it arrives with the standards and the access to be taken seriously,” she says. “That’s the part I can influence, so that’s where I spend my time.”