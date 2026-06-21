Lockheed Martin Teams Up With GM Defense to Bolster U.S. Manufacturing and National Security

Lockheed Martin and GM Defense announced a new partnership to strengthen the country’s manufacturing base and build its industrial resilience in a major step to strengthen America’s defense capabilities. The deal, brokered by the U.S. Department of War, brings together two industrial giants with long histories of innovation and manufacturing.

The companies said the pact, inked in a memorandum of understanding, seeks to tap Lockheed Martin’s extensive defense manufacturing expertise and General Motors’ proven abilities in high-volume commercial manufacturing and engineering. The alliance comes as the United States faces increasing pressure to boost production of advanced military systems while dealing with supply chain vulnerabilities.

Officials from both companies highlighted the strategic importance of the effort. “America’s security depends not only on developing advanced technologies, but on our ability to produce them quickly, reliably and at scale,” said Frank St. John, chief operating officer of Lockheed Martin. “This collaboration brings together two leaders in American manufacturing and innovation to explore new ways to strengthen the defense industrial base, expand production capacity and accelerate delivery of critical capabilities for the United States and its allies.”

Steve duMont, president of GM Defense, echoed that sentiment. “Working together, GM Defense and Lockheed will further strengthen American manufacturing and national defense by driving greater speed, efficiency, and innovation in the aerospace and defense sectors. Over the coming weeks, we will be working to identify initial projects to pursue together.”

The partnership will focus on three areas: building defense supply chains, improving manufacturing and design processes, and looking at how to increase production capacity by leveraging commercial infrastructure and methods. It is likely that the first efforts will use established commercial manufacturing techniques to meet the stringent defense requirements without sacrificing quality and reliability.

The partnership reflects larger trends in defense where the need for shorter production cycles and more resilient supply chains is growing. By leveraging its commercial and military experience, Lockheed Martin and GM Defense are working to make real strides in how vital systems are developed and delivered to those who need them most.

These types of partnerships could open new avenues for American workers, and for the wider economy, in manufacturing hubs across the nation. As global tensions continue to simmer, partnerships like this highlight the vital role the private sector can play in furthering national security objectives.

As one of the world’s top defense technology companies, Lockheed Martin and GM Defense, drawing on decades of automotive innovation from parent company General Motors, are well-positioned to make a real difference. Details of specific projects are expected to emerge in the coming months as the teams begin working together.