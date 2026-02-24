Lithios Beverages Launches “Brain Fuel + Hydration”, a Nootropic Formula for Focus, Cellular Energy and Hydration

Lithios Beverages, a science-driven wellness brand focused on intelligent hydration and cognitive performance, proudly announces the official U.S. launch of its flagship product, Brain Fuel + Hydration, now available on Amazon.com and Shopify at shop.drinklithios.com.

Blending advanced nootropics, trace minerals, and fast-absorbing electrolytes, Brain Fuel + Hydration is designed for those seeking both a mental and physical edge, entrepreneurs, athletes, high-performance professionals, and creative thinkers. The formula integrates cutting-edge cognitive and adaptogenic-support ingredients developed in collaboration with NNB Nutrition, a global leader in patented nutraceutical innovation.

Each serving combines GeniusPure® Alpha-GPC for focus and neurotransmitter support, SalidroPure® Salidroside for stress resilience and balanced energy, and MaxCatalyst® Absorption Technology, a next-generation delivery system that enhances nutrient bioavailability and accelerates cellular uptake.

The result is a nootropic-driven hydration system that works on two levels:

Replenishing essential electrolytes and minerals. Powering mitochondrial and neurological performance for lasting clarity, focus, and endurance.

“Lithios was born from our belief that hydration should fuel both the body and the mind,” said Tina Genzer, Co-Founder of Lithios Beverages. “Partnering with NNB Nutrition allowed us to bring world-class ingredient science into a formula that optimizes energy, cognition, and hydration simultaneously.”

Alex Genzer, Co-Founder and Product Director, added: “Our mission is to merge nature and neuroscience, taking what the earth gives us and enhancing it with proven innovation. Brain Fuel + Hydration embodies that vision through mineral-rich hydration and nootropic precision.”

“NNB Nutrition has remained at the forefront of nutrition innovation for years, and Lithios Brain Fuel represents that market leading innovation utilizing pure salidrosides, which are typically found in tiny amounts in the adaptogen Rhodiola; as well as the only choline ingredient showing benefits with a single dose”, Dustin Elliott, Chief Branding Officer, NNB Nutrition.

Key Benefits

Enhanced Focus & Memory – GeniusPure® Alpha-GPC® supports acetylcholine production for sharper cognition. Stress & Mood Balance – SalidroPure® Salidroside for calm, sustained energy. Mitochondrial & Cellular Support – Trace minerals and magnesium optimize oxygen utilization and ATP synthesis. MaxCatalyst® Absorption – Accelerated nutrient delivery promotes rapid hydration and mental activation. Clean & Functional – Sugar-free, crash-free, and designed for sustained energy and clarity.

While currently available for purchase in the United States on Amazon.com and Shopify, Lithios Beverages is actively working toward an official Canadian launch. However, the process is taking longer than anticipated as regulatory and logistical approvals are finalized.

Grounded in the belief that hydration should do more than quench thirst, Lithios Brain Fuel + Hydration brings together nature-inspired minerals and scientifically validated nootropics to redefine daily performance and recovery.

For press inquiries, samples, or distribution opportunities, contact press@drinklithios.com.

About Lithios Beverages

Founded by Tina and Alex Genzer, Lithios Beverages merges nature and neuroscience to optimize hydration, energy, and mental clarity. Powered by SalidroPure®, GeniusPure®, and MaxCatalyst® technologies, Lithios goes beyond traditional hydration by delivering nootropic hydration, a rare fusion of bioavailable electrolytes, trace minerals, and cognitive-supporting compounds that work at the cellular level. Designed to support focus, mental endurance, oxygen uptake, and stress resilience, Lithios Brain fuel plus Hydration drink mix support both the brain and body for peak daily performance. Lithios delivers clean, premium nootropic hydration for the modern mind.

Media Contact

Press Department

Lithios Beverages Inc.

Email: press@drinklithios.com

Website: shop.drinklithios.com