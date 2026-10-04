Lee Lorenzen on the Scientific Value of Asking an Unpopular Question

Science depends on answers, but every useful answer starts with a question. The tricky part is that the best question is not always the most popular one. Researchers sometimes have to challenge an accepted assumption, investigate an odd result, or test an idea that colleagues consider unlikely. That willingness can move science forward. It only works when curiosity is paired with rigorous standards.

Lee Lorenzen knows that tension firsthand. The founder and CEO of Cluster Solutions has a background in biology, pharmacology, and biomedical consulting and has spent more than three decades researching water structure and cellular hydration. His career has involved pursuing questions outside conventional thinking while working with physicians and scientists to test and refine his ideas.

“The difficult part is not asking an unusual question,” Lorenzen says. “The difficult part is staying disciplined enough to keep testing it when the answer is not what you expected.”

Science Needs Questions That Make People Uncomfortable

Established scientific knowledge matters. Researchers should not reject decades of evidence simply because a different explanation sounds interesting.

Consensus is also not designed to end inquiry.

Scientific knowledge changes when new evidence exposes limits in an existing model. A researcher notices something that does not fit. Someone develops a new instrument. An experiment produces a strange result. A question that once looked pointless suddenly becomes useful.

Lorenzen encountered this problem while investigating water behavior decades ago.

“When I started focusing on water structure, I would explain the question and people immediately wanted the final conclusion,” he says. “I kept coming back to a simpler point: before we decide what something means, can we measure what is actually happening?”

That distinction separates useful scientific curiosity from speculation.

A researcher does not need to believe an unconventional hypothesis. The researcher needs a sound reason to test it.

Unpopular Ideas Don’t Get a Free Pass

Stories about scientific outsiders can be a trap.

History contains famous examples of established thinking being overturned. Those stories can create the impression that criticism is evidence that somebody must be onto something.

It isn’t.

Most unconventional hypotheses do not become scientific revolutions. Some fail immediately. Others survive early tests and collapse during replication. A small number lead somewhere important.

Rigorous testing is what separates those outcomes.

A 2016 Nature survey illustrates why standards matter. More than 70% of surveyed researchers reported trying and failing to reproduce another scientist’s experiments, while more than half had failed to reproduce one of their own. The survey was not a census of all scientists, but it highlighted widespread concern about reproducibility.

That is a powerful reality check.

“If I believe something strongly, that doesn’t make the experiment stronger,” Lorenzen says. “You still have to document what you did, repeat it, look for mistakes and let other people question the result.”

His advice is practical: treat an exciting result as the beginning of the work, not the finish line.

Following the Evidence Can Take Years

Science is expensive, and money influences which questions receive sustained attention.

The United States performed an estimated $937 billion in research and development in 2023. Only about $138 billion, or 15%, went toward basic research. Experimental development accounted for $625 billion, or 67%.

Business spending shows an even stronger tilt toward development. U.S. companies performed $722 billion in R&D in 2023, but only 6% was classified as basic research. About 79% went toward experimental development.

That balance is not inherently wrong. Development turns knowledge into useful products and processes.

It does show why researchers pursuing fundamental questions can face a difficult clock. A question might take years to mature while organizations have budgets, grant periods, product schedules, and performance targets to meet.

Lorenzen’s own research path stretches back decades.

“Some observations I made early in my career were questions I couldn’t settle with the tools available at the time,” he says. “You learn to keep good records because five or ten years later, a better method can give you another way to look at the problem.”

Better Tools Can Make Old Questions New Again

This is one of the most exciting parts of modern research.

A hypothesis that was difficult to test in 1985 may be approachable today.

Cryo-electron microscopy can reveal biological structures at extremely small scales. Modern spectroscopy can examine molecular interactions with greater precision. Improved imaging methods can track processes inside cells that previous generations often had to infer from indirect measurements.

Better equipment does not make an old hypothesis correct.

It makes better experiments possible.

That is an important difference.

Researchers should be willing to revisit unresolved questions when measurement improves. They should be equally willing to abandon an explanation when stronger evidence points somewhere else.

“The question can stay while your explanation changes,” Lorenzen says. “I’ve always thought that was an important part of research. You don’t protect the answer. You protect the process that helps you find it.”

Repetition Is More Valuable Than a Dramatic Result

Science headlines love breakthroughs. Laboratories spend much more time repeating things.

Replication tests whether an observation can survive outside the conditions that first produced it. It can expose experimental errors, hidden variables, weak methods, or results that appeared important by chance.

The scientific community has placed greater emphasis on this issue in recent years. Researchers have called for stronger methods, clearer reporting, preregistration, and incentives for replication to improve research reliability.

For researchers pursuing unusual questions, those safeguards are especially valuable.

An unconventional claim should not require lower standards because it is new. It may require higher standards because fewer researchers have tested it.

Lorenzen advises researchers to welcome that pressure.

“If somebody can’t repeat what you did, don’t start by blaming the person,” he says. “Start by asking what was different. Equipment, materials, temperature, timing, procedure — those details can teach you something.”

Curiosity and Skepticism Belong on the Same Team

The healthiest scientific mindset is not blind acceptance or automatic rejection.

It is a disciplined curiosity.

Ask the strange question. Design the experiment carefully. Record what happens. Invite criticism. Repeat the work. Change the hypothesis when the evidence demands it.

That process is slower than making a bold claim. It is also far more useful.

Researchers working outside established thinking have a particular responsibility here. They must resist two temptations at once: changing their conclusions simply to fit consensus and becoming so attached to an unconventional idea that contrary evidence gets ignored.

Neither approach serves science.

The goal is not to prove the establishment wrong.

The goal is to understand something better than we understood it yesterday.

That is why unpopular questions still matter. Science needs researchers willing to ask them. It also needs those researchers to accept the demanding standards required to discover whether the questions lead anywhere.

As Lorenzen puts it, “If you’re asking a question people don’t like, your job isn’t to shout louder. Your job is to design a better test.”