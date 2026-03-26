Leading With Purpose: How Valley Children’s Healthcare Champions Health Equity for Every Child

At Valley Children’s Healthcare, the mission has never been just about treating sick children. It has always been about building a world where every child, regardless of zip code, income, or background, has a fair shot at a healthy life.

That conviction runs through the organization’s work at every level, from the bedside to the boardroom to the halls of state and federal government. And under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Suntrapak, that mission has taken on an urgency that extends well beyond the hospital’s walls in California’s Central Valley.

You may not think of a children’s hospital CEO as a policymaker. But in an era when Medicaid cuts, shifting federal priorities, and persistent regional disparities are reshaping pediatric health care across the country, leaders like Suntrapak are increasingly on the front lines of advocacy and are shaping the policies that determine whether children receive the care they need.

A Region Where the Stakes Are Extraordinarily High

To understand why health equity is at the center of Valley Children’s Healthcare’s strategy, you need to understand the community it serves.

The Central Valley is home to a staggering concentration of childhood poverty. While approximately 16% of children in California live in poverty, more than one in four children in the Central Valley live in poverty. That reflects deep and longstanding structural inequities in housing, employment, and access to basic services.

Food insecurity compounds those challenges. Up to 20% of the population in many Central Valley counties cannot afford enough food to maintain a healthy diet, with direct consequences for child health and development.

Obesity rates in children ages 12 to 17 reached nearly 20% in Fresno County and a staggering 27% in Tulare County, far above national benchmarks. Mental health is also a growing crisis, as more than a third of ninth graders in Kern, Merced, and Stanislaus counties reported depression-related feelings in a single year.

These are not abstract statistics to Suntrapak. They are the daily reality of the 1.3 million children Valley Children’s serves across a 12-county region. It’s one of only 13 free-standing pediatric specialty healthcare systems in the country. His vision is to have every child in the Valley within 30 minutes or 30 miles of Valley Children’s care, a commitment that reflects both the scale of unmet need and the organization’s sense of moral obligation to meet it.

Advocacy That Reaches Beyond California

Suntrapak’s influence in shaping children’s health policy extends well beyond Fresno. He has served in leadership roles with the California Children’s Hospital Association, including three terms as Chair, and on the Executive Committee of the California Hospital Association. He has chaired the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California and serves on the American Hospital Association Region 9 Policy Board. These roles give him a meaningful platform to translate the realities of regional health inequity into actionable policy at both the state and national levels.

This kind of engaged, cross-institutional advocacy matters enormously right now. Federal Medicaid policy is in flux, and the stakes for children’s hospitals are immense. Children’s hospitals depend on Medicaid for roughly half of their total revenue, which is a far higher proportion than general acute-care hospitals. Supplemental Medicaid payments, on average, make up more than a third of children’s hospitals’ total Medicaid revenue and about 14% of their operating revenue overall, according to the Children’s Hospital Association.

When those funding streams are threatened, the entire ecosystem of pediatric care is imperiled. Leaders on the front lines of that ecosystem, like Suntrapak, are essential voices in making sure policymakers understand what’s at stake.

What Medicaid Reform Means for the Children You Serve

The federal policy landscape has shifted significantly in recent years, and not in ways that favor children in high-need communities.

The budget reconciliation law enacted in July 2025 introduced an estimated $911 billion in Medicaid cuts over the next decade. The Congressional Budget Office projected the law would increase the number of uninsured people by 10 million over the next decade. New restrictions on state-directed payments, a critical mechanism that allows states to direct additional funding to hospitals serving high proportions of Medicaid patients, threaten to widen existing gaps in pediatric care.

For families in the Central Valley, those gaps are already wide. Medicaid and CHIP together cover nearly 37 million children nationally, and the Central Valley’s demographics mean that Valley Children’s serves a disproportionate share of those most at risk.

Cuts that might seem distant or bureaucratic in Washington translate on the ground to fewer specialists, longer wait times, and families who delay or forego care entirely until a child’s condition has become critical.

Valley Children’s has a strong financial foundation. It has maintained an AA rating from Standard & Poor’s and continuous Joint Commission accreditation, but even well-resourced systems are not immune to structural funding erosion. The concern is not just about dollars; it’s about the downstream consequences for children who have no other safety net.

Community Investment as a Health Equity Strategy

Valley Children’s approach to health equity doesn’t begin or end at the hospital entrance. Under Suntrapak’s leadership, the organization invests nearly $1 million annually in local community programs that address the root causes of poor health outcomes for children: food insecurity, limited recreation, exposure to violence, and a lack of mental health resources.

The Guilds Center for Community Health, funded by a $5 million endowment from Valley Children’s Hospital Guilds, is designed to change the trajectory of children’s health by meeting kids where they live, learn, and play.

Through partnerships with the Central California Food Bank, Valley Children’s home care staff bring monthly food boxes to qualifying families. It distributed 19,512 pounds of food to 83 families, including 197 children, in the program’s first two years. A complementary school-based food distribution program reached 1,293 families and 4,388 children at two Fresno schools over the same period.

Suntrapak has also championed local park funding, recognizing that safe green spaces aren’t a luxury but a health equity imperative. From supporting youth soccer programs for kids who otherwise couldn’t afford to participate to joining the boards of organizations addressing domestic violence and preterm birth, his engagement reflects a comprehensive understanding of the social determinants that shape children’s health long before they ever walk through a hospital door.

The Moral Case for Health Equity Leadership

Suntrapak often describes children as “the most vulnerable, non-voting members of our society.” That framing is intentional.

Children cannot vote for the officials who set Medicaid policy. They cannot lobby Congress or testify before legislative committees. They rely entirely on parents, caregivers, physicians, and health system leaders to advocate on their behalf.

That’s why Suntrapak’s willingness to speak out in policy debates carries weight. His voice in hospital association boardrooms and legislative hearings is one of the few that carries the moral authority of direct service to children in one of the country’s most underserved regions. When he makes the case for protecting Medicaid funding or investing in community health infrastructure, he does so as someone who has spent more than 25 years watching what happens when those systems fail.

Valley Children’s has earned national recognition, including ranking among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals, not just for clinical excellence but for its sustained commitment to the broader community. That reputation gives the institution credibility in policy conversations that many health systems can’t claim.

A Vision for What’s Possible

The challenges facing children in the Central Valley and across the country aren’t going to be solved by any single hospital, policy or program. But they won’t be solved without health systems that are willing to step outside their walls, engage in hard policy debates and invest in communities as well as patients.

Valley Children’s Healthcare’s approach to health equity is a model for what that kind of institutional commitment can look like. It requires leadership that understands both the clinical and the political dimensions of child health, and that is willing to use every available platform from community health centers to state hospital associations to national policy boards to move the needle.

Under Suntrapak’s guidance, Valley Children’s is doing exactly that. And in a landscape where the forces threatening children’s health are growing more complex and more powerful, that kind of leadership has never been more necessary.