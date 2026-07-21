Real estate may look, from the outside, like a business built around open houses, negotiations, and handshakes. Behind the scenes, however, a property sale depends on a carefully managed series of deadlines, documents, and financial details that must all come together before a deal is complete.

That process is something Larry Weltman, a Toronto-based professional trained as an accountant, has seen firsthand throughout his career. His experience sits at the intersection of transaction structure, financial processes, and the question many agents eventually ask: when does the commission actually arrive?

This article breaks down how a real estate transaction moves from a signed agreement to a completed closing, and how and when the agent involved ultimately gets paid.

The Anatomy of a Closing

A closing is the point when a signed agreement becomes a completed transaction, but getting there requires a series of steps to happen in the right order. It begins when a buyer and seller agree on terms and sign an agreement of purchase and sale.

From there, the transaction typically enters a conditional period, giving the parties time to confirm that the remaining requirements have been satisfied.

During this period, the buyer typically arranges financing and receives a formal mortgage commitment from a lender. A home inspection may also take place, with any issues either negotiated or resolved before moving forward.

A title search confirms that the seller can transfer clear title to the property, free of liens or claims that could affect the new owner. As each condition is met, it’s formally waived, bringing the agreement closer to becoming firm.

If a condition can’t be satisfied, a deal is often renegotiated or falls apart. Keeping track of each requirement and deadline keeps the transaction moving, since each requirement must be completed before the next can proceed.

Closing Day: When the Deal Becomes Final

Once all conditions have been waived, the transaction becomes firm, and attention shifts to the closing itself. In the days leading up to closing, the lawyers or closing agents for each side prepare the necessary documents and calculate adjustments, including items such as property taxes or utilities that the seller has already paid.

These adjustments ensure each party is responsible only for their share of the costs during the closing period.

On closing day, several important steps happen in sequence. The buyer’s lender releases the mortgage funds, which are combined with the buyer’s down payment to cover the full purchase price. Those funds are transferred to the seller’s side, the transfer of title is registered with the local land registry, and once the registration is confirmed and the funds have moved, the keys are released to the new owner.

Only then is the sale officially complete.

Because each step depends on the one before it being completed, even a small issue, such as a delayed wire transfer or missing signature, can affect the entire timeline. That’s why the final hours of a transaction often receive the closest attention.

How the Agent Actually Gets Paid

Here’s the part that surprises many people outside the industry: the agent is usually one of the last people to be paid in a transaction.

In most real estate transactions, the commission isn’t collected until the sale has officially closed and the funds have been transferred. The commission is calculated as an agreed percentage of the sale price, outlined in the listing agreement, and then distributed through a series of steps.

First, the commission is divided between the brokerages representing the buyer and seller. Each brokerage then splits its portion with the individual agent based on their specific arrangement.

That structure means an agent can spend months working on a transaction before receiving any income from it. Prospecting, marketing, property showings, negotiations, and guiding a deal through its conditional period all happen before closing day.

The commission is released only after the closing process is complete, flowing from the transaction through the brokerage and finally to the agent. For professionals whose income is entirely commission-based, the gap between completing the work and receiving payment is a normal part of the industry, and it’s one that requires careful cash-flow planning between deals.

How Larry Weltman Helped Close the Cash-Flow Gap

That timing challenge is exactly the problem a commission advance is designed to address. A commission advance allows real estate agents to access earned commission before a transaction closes, turning a future payment into working capital they can use sooner.

It doesn’t change how much an agent earns. Instead, it changes when those funds become available. For agents covering marketing expenses, business costs, and everyday expenses between closings, that timing can make a meaningful difference.

Larry Weltman played a direct role in establishing the commission advance industry in Canada, entering the space in 2007 when the model was still developing in the Canadian market.

Over the years that followed, he helped develop what became the industry standard for structuring and delivering these advances. His accounting background shaped that approach, which required careful evaluation of each transaction, the reliability of the expected commission, and the timing between the completion of work and payment.

A broader look at his professional background reflects a focus on building reliable operations and long-term systems rather than simply providing a short-term financial solution.

Where the Accountant’s Discipline Comes In

Viewing a real estate transaction through an accounting lens highlights the connection between the two fields. An accountant approaches every figure as something that needs to be supported, verified, and reconciled before it can be considered final.

A real estate closing follows much the same logic. It’s a chain of conditions and documents, with each step depending on the one before it, and it is completed properly.

That same discipline applies to the service side of the business. A commission advance is only valuable when it can be delivered quickly and accurately, and those qualities come from strong processes and careful operations.

As a detailed biography of his career notes, Larry Weltman’s experience lies at the intersection of accounting, operations, and real estate sales.

Agents don’t need to become accountants to apply the same mindset. They can track each transaction carefully, understand exactly when and how their commission will be paid, and plan around the gap between closing and disbursement.

In a 2024 interview on career and life lessons, Weltman emphasized the importance of consistency and long-term thinking. Further background is also available through his Crunchbase profile.

A real estate transaction and a balanced ledger are, in many ways, built on the same principle: every piece matters, and everything has to be accounted for before the full picture comes together.

Larry Weltman is a Toronto-based professional, trained as an accountant, who helped establish Canada’s real estate commission advance industry beginning in 2007 and helped write its industry standard. Today he focuses on customer support, retention, and business development, applying decades of operational knowledge in a more selective capacity. Outside of work, he is a dedicated golfer, a committed fitness enthusiast, and a lifelong supporter of Liverpool Football Club.