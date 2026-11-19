With only weeks remaining before Democrats take majorities in the House and Senate, Republican leaders are finding it difficult to complete a list of legislative goals that once appeared achievable. Senate Republicans left closed-door meetings Wednesday without a clear path for another party-line spending measure, while attendance problems in the House have already shortened the legislative workweek.

The practical effect is a compressed calendar. Annual must-pass items—the National Defense Authorization Act and the farm bill—remain pending. Government-funding negotiations continue, but the prospect of another reconciliation package has dimmed. Appropriators have urged colleagues to set reconciliation aside for now so regular appropriations talks can proceed. Even if a package clears the Senate, House leaders face uncertainty about whether enough members will be present to pass it after midterm losses.

Confirmations are also slowing. Committees have until December 1 to advance nominees they want included in a final bloc of Trump administration picks. Several nominations have already encountered Republican reservations, and the White House’s abrupt withdrawal of Heidi Overton as FDA commissioner nominee earlier this week further narrowed the list of attainable confirmations. Senate Health Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy has said the remaining time is too short for a permanent FDA commissioner to be confirmed before the majority changes hands.

The stalling reflects both arithmetic and politics. Republicans’ narrow majorities, combined with members who lost reelection and have little incentive to return for late votes, have reduced the party’s room to maneuver. At the same time, the White House continues to press for action on stalled priorities, creating tension between the executive branch and lawmakers who must still face their own political calendars.

For the agencies and programs awaiting direction, the consequences are concrete. Temporary leadership continues at the FDA; defense and agriculture authorizations remain incomplete; and any unfinished funding measures will either be resolved in a final rush or left for the next Congress. Democrats, preparing to assume the gavel, have already signaled early priorities that include revisiting recent Medicaid changes and restoring expired health-coverage subsidies.

The remaining weeks of the 119th Congress will therefore test whether Republicans can convert their final majority into tangible results or whether the combination of attendance, internal reservations, and the approaching power shift leaves major items unfinished. The outcome will shape both the immediate policy landscape and the agenda that awaits the new Democratic majorities in January.