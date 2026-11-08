LACMA Art + Film Gala Draws Bold Celebrity Looks as Demna’s Gucci Takes Center Stage

The 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala, held on November 7 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, brought together figures from film, art, music, and fashion for an evening that raised a record nearly $7 million. Co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and longtime trustee Eva Chow, the benefit honored artist Vija Celmins, known for her meticulous renderings of natural landscapes, and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Gucci served as the presenting sponsor for the 15th consecutive year, with creative director Demna dressing guests in looks ranging from body-conscious sequined gowns to voluminous sculptural silhouettes.

Against the backdrop of Chris Burden’s Urban Light installation—the collection of oversized street lamps that has framed the museum’s entrance and served as the event’s de facto red carpet for more than a decade—attendees posed in formal attire that mixed shine, volume, and tailored drama. Kim Kardashian appeared in a custom burgundy sequined Gucci gown featuring a turtleneck bodice and side cutouts, continuing a long-running collaboration with Demna that dates to his tenure at Balenciaga. Kylie Jenner wore a low-back Ashi Studio gown from the house’s spring/summer 2026 couture collection, distinguished by a light fawn print and latex-like texture. Anya Taylor-Joy, supporting honoree Villeneuve, chose a vintage 1997 Pierre Cardin haute couture gown with a sheer silver overlay that blended historical and futuristic references.

Nicole Kidman, who flew in from Australia, wore a Chanel look with a fitted gold-toned bodice and a voluminous ivory tulle skirt, evoking the house’s spring 2027 collection and nodding to Edgar Degas’s Little Dancer of Fourteen Years. Models fresh from recent runway work, including Alex Consani in a dramatically twisted black ballgown, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a slinky backless design, and Candice Swanepoel in a silver-fringed gown with high slits, further showcased Demna’s range. Other notable appearances included Parker Posey in a sparkling white kaftan, Salma Hayek Pinault in glittering red, and Emily Ratajkowski in a white cutout Gucci dress with a thigh-high slit. Coverage from Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and WWD noted the emphasis on structural engineering, metallic finishes, and playful proportions rather than strict minimalism.

The evening also marked a transition: Eva Chow announced that this would be her final year co-chairing the gala with DiCaprio, a role she has held since the event’s inception in 2011. After dinner, Paris Hilton introduced musical guest Rosé, who performed several songs. Timothée Chalamet attended the dinner without walking the carpet and sat near Villeneuve. The gathering continues the gala’s tradition of linking museum support—particularly efforts to integrate film more deeply into LACMA’s programming—with high-profile fashion moments that often preview awards-season dressing. While Gucci dominated the carpet, looks from Chanel, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and independent designers underscored the night’s broader mix of established houses and individual statements.