Kunming Biodiversity Fund Endorses 22 Landmark Projects to Combat Biodiversity Loss

In a significant move towards global biodiversity conservation, the Kunming Biodiversity Fund (KBF) announced the endorsement of 22 projects, marking its first full suite of initiatives aimed at supporting 34 countries across diverse ecosystems and regions. This initiative is designed to aid nations in fulfilling their commitments under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

Launched in May 2024, the KBF has quickly evolved into a comprehensive fund dedicated to accelerating the implementation of the KMGBF. The Fund’s approach emphasizes the necessity of a whole-of-society strategy to combat nature and biodiversity loss. Its priorities include enhancing biodiversity policies across national and subnational levels, strengthening cooperation and capacity-building efforts, and mobilizing additional resources.

Huang Runqiu, the Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China, stated, “China has consistently advanced the global biodiversity conservation agenda with the strongest determination and most proactive approach. The Kunming Biodiversity Fund should adhere to the principles of international operation and multilateralism, uphold fairness, openness, and transparency. We will strengthen the supervision and management of project implementation, continuously monitoring progress and evaluating the effectiveness of approved projects.”

The urgency of these efforts is underscored by alarming data from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), which reports that one million species are at risk of extinction primarily due to human activities. The detrimental alterations to ecosystems—three-quarters of terrestrial environments and two-thirds of marine habitats—have raised concerns about the impact on economies, livelihoods, food security, and public health. The KMGBF serves as a vital roadmap for reversing this trend.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), emphasized the pressing need for the KBF’s rapid actions: “Globally, biodiversity is vanishing at an alarming pace. The Kunming Biodiversity Fund is moving quickly—approving projects and channeling finance to developing countries that need it most. The 22 newly approved projects, benefiting at least 34 countries, will fast-track efforts to halt nature loss in alignment with global objectives. This is a strong start, but more collaboration is needed to mobilize additional funding.”

Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, remarked on the implications of the Fund’s work, saying, “The endorsement of these first full-size projects represents a significant step in the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Through the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, countries will be better equipped to align their national strategies and effectively turn commitments into action. Ongoing investment and support will be crucial to sustaining momentum in the fight against biodiversity loss.”

This collective effort underscores a growing recognition of the need to act decisively to protect the planet’s rich biodiversity and ensure a sustainable future for all.