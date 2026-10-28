Korean Cultural Center New York Presents Kyungtz’e Eosan Sooryukje Ritual Nov. 13-14

The Korean Cultural Center New York will co-present Kyungtz’e Eosan Sooryukje: A Korean Buddhist Ritual for the Peace and Liberation of Departed Souls with the Kyungtz’e Eosan Preservation Society on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the KCCNY Theater.

Led by Venerable Dongju Wonmyung and his disciples, the performance introduces the sounds and movements of Korea’s Buddhist ritual tradition. Kyungtz’e Eosan is the Buddhist chanting and ritual music tradition of temples in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. Designated as Seoul Metropolitan Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 43, it includes beompae, the chanting of Buddhist ritual texts. Venerable Dongju Wonmyung is its designated holder. The tradition brings together chanting, percussion and ritual dance. This presentation features the butterfly dance and cymbal dance.

Sooryukje is an elaborate Buddhist rite in which offerings are extended to all beings, including the departed and wandering spirits. Its guiding principle is compassion without distinction. Presented in the week of Veterans Day (Nov. 11), the performance honors the dedication of veterans while remembering lives lost in war, terrorism, disasters and other tragedies. Prayers will be offered in memory of those who died serving in the Korean War, victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, and people who have lost their lives in conflicts, natural disasters, accidents and other events. The program includes Chugwon, a ritual offering prayers for the departed to be reborn in the Pure Land and for the health, happiness and longevity of the living. A program book in Korean and English will help audiences follow the sequence.

“Through this performance, we hope to introduce Korea’s Buddhist cultural heritage and bring audiences from different cultural backgrounds together in remembrance and compassion,” said Jeong Mi Lee, Executive Director of KCCNY. “We invite audiences to listen to the sounds and observe the movements of the ritual, reflect on life and loss, and take a moment to look within.”

Admission is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required through the KCCNY website. The announcement is a cultural presentation, not a ticketed commercial event. The concrete markers are the Nov. 13-14 dates, the 7:30 p.m. start, the free admission and the Veterans Day timing.