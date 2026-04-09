Knee Injuries From Car Accidents: Dashboard Impact, ACL Tears, and Why These Claims Require Specialist Documentation

The knee is one of the most frequently injured joints in car accidents, primarily because the knees of front seat occupants are positioned directly in front of the dashboard and door panel, making them vulnerable to direct impact during frontal and lateral crashes.

The dashboard knee injury, in which the knee is driven forward into the dashboard during frontal deceleration, produces a specific injury complex that can include patellar fractures, tibial plateau fractures, posterior cruciate ligament tears, and, in severe cases, posterior hip dislocations. Understanding the specific injury mechanisms that car crashes produce at the knee, and why early specialist evaluation is essential for both medical and legal purposes, is the foundation for protecting a knee injury claim.

The Dashboard Knee Injury Pattern

When the knee contacts the dashboard during a frontal crash, the impact force is transmitted through the patella and into the distal femur and proximal tibia. At low forces, this produces patellar contusion and patellofemoral pain syndrome. At higher forces, it produces patellar fractures, distal femur fractures, and tibial plateau fractures that require surgical management.

The posterior cruciate ligament, which runs from the posterior tibia to the anterior femur, is tensioned during this impact and can be partially or completely torn. PCL injuries are less common than ACL tears in the general athletic population, but are specifically associated with the dashboard mechanism.

ACL Tears in Car Crashes: Mechanism and Documentation

Anterior cruciate ligament tears can occur in car crashes through both direct impact mechanisms and the torsional forces generated when the crash dynamics rotate the lower leg relative to the thigh, with the foot planted. ACL tears produce acute hemarthrosis with significant swelling, instability, and positive Lachman and pivot shift tests on physical examination.

MRI of the knee is the standard diagnostic imaging for ACL injury and provides the objective documentation that establishes the injury for both treatment planning and legal purposes. The insurance defense’s primary challenge in car crash ACL claims is arguing that the ACL was pre-existing or degenerative rather than traumatic, and the temporal relationship between the crash and the onset of acute instability symptoms is the most important causation evidence.

Long-Term Knee Injury Consequences and the Damages Case

Knee injuries requiring surgical reconstruction, including ACL reconstruction, PCL reconstruction, and tibial plateau open reduction and internal fixation, produce significant recovery periods, ongoing functional limitations, and elevated risk of post-traumatic osteoarthritis that constitute major damage components. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ knee patient resources describe the standard of care for knee injuries. An experienced knee injury lawyer after a car accident ensures the full injury picture is captured, and the damages case reflects the long-term consequences of serious knee trauma.