It was an opening night that Andy Warhol would have attended. Held at Arta Gallery in Toronto’s Distillery District, this portrait exhibition is impressive, with a wow factor not to be missed. The first paintings encountered upon entering the gallery make it clear that this show is a matter of Canadian pride. These works may well compete on a global stage and appear in history books; visitors immediately knew it was worth attending. Thirty of Canada’s best portrait painters were selected for this year’s Kingston Prize, an annual competition that has become a Canadian art institution.

The opening night was crowded and included curators from the National Portrait Gallery in Ottawa, some of the most important figures in Toronto’s art community, the artists themselves, and art lovers—even some who flew in from across Canada. And the winner is… The Kingston Prize for 2026 was awarded to Sherry Park for a 102 × 76 cm oil on canvas titled “Woman with a Blue Jean Hat.” Sherry Park said that she “met Tolu Oyetunji, who is a milliner, at an art gallery, and she had such a striking look that was captivating. She wore lifelike orchid earrings, a round hat made of denim, and a dress with a tropical fruits pattern.” Ms. Park is a Korean-Canadian artist and the recipient of numerous awards, including the Mary Pratt Crystal Award from the Society of Canadian Artists, the Michelle Jacques Juror’s Choice Award at the Salt Spring National Art Prize, and the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grant. Lauren Crazybull and Haejung Lee both received Honourable Mentions. Their work, along with the other selections, is available online at the Kingston Prize website.

The Kingston Prize affirms that the long-awaited “death of painting” was an unrealistic expectation. Thirty powerful portraits prove this point, each one speaking a different language and saying different things about Canadian identity.