Kings of Leon Release Tenth Album and Announce 2027 North American Tour

Kings of Leon released their tenth studio album, O My Beloved, on November 6 through Love Tap Records, distributed by Virgin Music. The 13-track set marks the first full-length record the band has produced itself. Themes center on family, gratitude, and personal reflection, drawing from experiences that include a 2025 foot injury that led frontman Caleb Followill to cancel some tour dates.

Alongside the release, the band announced a 30-date North American tour for 2027, promoted by Live Nation. The itinerary opens May 8 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and concludes October 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The route mixes amphitheaters and arenas across the United States and Canada. Band of Horses will open the spring leg through early June and select later dates. Dexter and the Moonrocks will support most of the fall shows from September into October.

Presales begin this week. A Reserved by Spotify presale starts November 9 at 9 a.m. local time, followed by artist, Citi, and Amex presales on November 10. General public tickets go on sale November 13 at 9 a.m. local time via the band’s site and Ticketmaster. The North American dates form part of a broader schedule that includes a one-off London show on November 10 and further international stops.

The album is described by the band and early coverage as more intimate and unguarded than recent releases, returning toward the rawer approach of their earlier work. Tracks such as “My Whole World” and “Cold Blue Dawn” have already been released as singles. Full details on the record and tour appear in Live Nation’s announcement and coverage from Billboard and Pollstar.

The release and tour announcement add a major arena and amphitheater run to the fall and winter concert calendar as other established acts continue North American dates through the end of 2026.