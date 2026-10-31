Kim Kardashian’s North West Look Highlights a New Costume Language

In the days before Halloween, Kim Kardashian posted a series of images in which she wore a long turquoise wig, dramatic lashes, facial studs, a black grill, and layered black-and-white clothing that closely matched the look her 13-year-old daughter North West has been developing. The post was captioned simply “Halloween 2026.” North, who released an EP earlier in the year and has performed publicly, has favored bright blue hair, exaggerated nails, and gothic accessories. Kardashian’s version included a T-shirt with artwork from that EP and a pose North has used in her own photos. The images drew rapid attention and comments from family members noting the resemblance.

The choice fits a wider pattern visible this week. Rather than limiting themselves to classic monsters or film characters, several high-profile figures recreated specific, recent public looks belonging to other real people. Paris Hilton returned to a Britney Spears reference, this time the 2001 “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance, while also sharing a family Beauty and the Beast set. Keke Palmer and her young son appeared as Michael and Janet Jackson from the 1995 “Scream” video. Other looks ranged from anime characters to reality-television figures. Outlets including Vogue, Billboard, and Teen Vogue assembled galleries of these images within days of their appearance, treating the costumes as fashion content rather than pure novelty.

What distinguishes the approach is the level of detail. The successful versions depend less on recognizable logos or iconic props than on accurate hair color, jewelry placement, and silhouette. In the case of the Kardashian–North West exchange, the costume functions as both tribute and documentation of a style that has already circulated online. That style itself has drawn mixed commentary in recent months; the Halloween framing converts the same elements into a temporary, opt-in performance. Viewers can evaluate the accuracy of the recreation without needing to take a position on the original wearer’s choices.

For fashion coverage, the episode supplies a clear seasonal story without requiring speculation about future trends. Costume is, by definition, temporary. Yet the speed with which these particular looks were photographed, shared, and ranked shows how personal presentation now moves between private experimentation, public performance, and media roundup in a compressed cycle. On Halloween weekend, the most discussed outfits were not invented characters but careful copies of people already present in the culture. That is the detail the galleries keep returning to.