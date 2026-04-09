Kent Pecoy: A 45-Year Case Study in Coastal Luxury Construction That Lasts

Marco Island sits at the southern edge of Florida’s Gulf Coast, where the Ten Thousand Islands meet the open water and where the luxury residential market runs on a different logic than most of the state. Buyers here are not chasing appreciation in the conventional sense. They are purchasing a specific combination of location, construction quality, and long-term livability, and they tend to know enough to tell the difference.

It is a market that rewards builders with genuine track records and punishes those without them.

Kent Pecoy, who has served as General Manager of Coastal Homes of Marco Island after more than four decades in residential construction, has built his reputation precisely on the former.

His career began in Massachusetts, where New England’s demanding climate and exacting buyer standards shaped his foundational approach to construction. The transition to Southwest Florida brought a different set of environmental challenges, including hurricane exposure, flood zone considerations, and the particular demands of coastal soil conditions, but the underlying principle remained unchanged: build homes that last, manage projects with integrity, and let the work speak over time.

That philosophy, which might have seemed overly conservative during the height of the pandemic-era building surge, has aged well.

A Market in Transition

The Florida luxury residential market that emerged from 2020 through 2022 was defined by extraordinary demand, compressed timelines, and a tolerance for risk that proved unsustainable. Population inflows from higher-cost states, combined with historically low mortgage rates and the flexibility of remote work, drove buyer interest in Gulf Coast communities well ahead of available inventory. Builders who could deliver, at virtually any price point, found buyers waiting.

That environment changed. Financing costs rose substantially, buyer decision timelines extended, and the market began differentiating in ways it had not during the surge. In high-end coastal communities, the correction has been less severe than in speculative inland markets, but it has been real. The buyers who remain active in the Marco Island and Naples corridor are conducting more thorough due diligence, negotiating more carefully, and asking harder questions about construction specifications than they were two or three years ago.

For builders with long institutional memories and documented track records, that shift has created a relative advantage. For those who scaled quickly to meet pandemic demand without the operational infrastructure to sustain quality across a larger volume of projects, it has created pressure.

Climate Risk and Construction Standards

One of the most consequential changes reshaping the luxury coastal market is the growing commercial significance of climate risk. What was once a background consideration, acknowledged but rarely determinative, has moved to the center of buyer decision-making in a way that fundamentally affects what constitutes a premium product.

The insurance market has driven much of this shift. As carriers have retreated from Florida’s highest-risk coastal zones or restructured their pricing to reflect updated actuarial models of hurricane and flooding exposure, buyers have become directly invested in the construction details that affect coverage availability and cost. Storm-rated windows, reinforced roof systems, impact-resistant materials, and elevated foundations are now evaluated at the transaction level in ways they previously were not.

Pecoy’s background in coastal construction spans multiple cycles of building code evolution along the Gulf Coast. Each major storm event and the regulatory response that followed changed what the market required builders to know and to do. Working through those revisions over decades means carrying an understanding of how structures perform under real stress conditions, not just under the conditions that existed when they were designed.

That knowledge base is translating into competitive advantage as buyers prioritize durability alongside aesthetics. In the current market, a demonstrably well-built home, one that can be documented and explained to an insurance underwriter, is commanding sustained buyer interest even as some competitors see their inventory sit.

Project Management as Product

Among the specific differentiators that experienced buyers in the luxury segment assess is project management transparency. Custom and semi-custom homebuilding at the high end involves long timelines, significant decisions, and a level of trust between client and builder that goes beyond a standard transaction.

Pecoy’s approach across his career has emphasized consistent communication, clear scope management, and what amounts to a fiduciary orientation toward client outcomes. The practical result is a referral network that has sustained Coastal Homes of Marco Island through market conditions that have reduced competitor volumes.

In the current environment, where qualified buyers are fewer and each project carries more weight, that client relationship infrastructure is not a soft advantage. It is a business model.

What Longevity Actually Means

There is a tendency in the homebuilding industry to treat longevity as a marketing credential, a number to cite in a brochure. Pecoy’s version of it is more operational. Having built through recessions, regional market dislocations, regulatory overhauls, and the singular disruption of the pandemic cycle, the practical lesson is not that experience guarantees outcomes but that it produces better instincts about where risk is actually concentrated in a given project.

In a market that is currently rewarding builders who can identify and avoid the problems that less experienced operators create, those instincts have measurable value.

The luxury coastal market in Southwest Florida is not simple, and it is not forgiving. What it is, increasingly, is a market where the builders who have been doing this the longest, and doing it right, are finding that the buyers who matter most are finally asking the right questions.

About the Subject

Kent Pecoy is the General Manager of Coastal Homes of Marco Island. With more than 45 years of experience in residential construction across New England and Southwest Florida, he is recognized for his commitment to craftsmanship, innovative design, and reliable project management.