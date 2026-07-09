Justin Brewer: From Sacred Heart Soccer to Business Leadership

Some careers are shaped by one big moment. Justin Brewer’s career was shaped by thousands of small ones.

Before he founded a company, he spent years learning discipline on the soccer field. Before he led a business, he learned how to be part of a team.

Those experiences continue to influence how he approaches leadership today.

“In soccer, nobody cared how confident you sounded,” Brewer says. “If you lost your mark or skipped a recovery run, everyone saw it. That taught me that preparation always shows up in the final result.”

That lesson stayed with him long after graduation.

Sacred Heart University and the Value of Consistency

Brewer attended Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, where he earned a degree in Communications Technology while competing as a four-year NCAA Division I men’s soccer player.

Managing academics alongside a demanding athletic schedule required discipline.

“Some days started before sunrise,” he says. “We had lifting sessions, classes, training, film review, then homework. You learned to use every hour well.”

One memory still stands out.

“After one match, our coach replayed the same defensive sequence four or five times,” Brewer recalls. “The mistake wasn’t dramatic. It was just one player stepping two yards too far. That small decision changed the whole play. It taught me that little details create big outcomes.”

Years later, he still approaches business the same way.

Learning from Business Owners

After graduating in 2013, Brewer began his career as an Account Executive with YP.com.

The job placed him face to face with local business owners every day.

“I wasn’t just selling,” he says. “I was listening. I heard what kept owners awake at night. Most of them weren’t afraid of hard work. They were frustrated by systems that felt harder than they needed to be.”

He later joined Thomson Reuters FindLaw in Boston, working with attorneys across New England.

The work exposed him to larger organizations and more complicated business structures.

“I kept seeing the same pattern,” Brewer says. “People understood their customers. They understood their service. But they often struggled to understand the systems running behind the business.”

That observation stayed with him.

Finding an Opportunity Others Overlooked

Rather than accept complexity as normal, Brewer started asking a different question.

What if those systems could be simpler?

That thinking led him to relocate to Las Vegas in 2019 to launch Greenhub.

His mission was practical rather than ambitious for its own sake. Help businesses better understand payment processing and eliminate unnecessary complexity.

“If you don’t understand a system, you can’t control it,” Brewer says. “And if you can’t control it, you can’t improve it.”

The company focused on retail, e-commerce, and B2B businesses. Brewer concentrated on building long-term relationships rather than chasing rapid growth.

“It wasn’t about trying to be the biggest,” he says. “It was about becoming someone clients could trust.”

Building Greenhub One Step at a Time

Starting a company meant doing everything.

Sales calls.

Client onboarding.

Operations.

Problem solving.

Brewer approached it the same way he approached college soccer.

“I treated every day like training,” he says. “You don’t skip practice because you don’t feel like it. Business isn’t any different.”

He built routines that rarely changed. Early mornings. Strength training five days a week. Focused work blocks before meetings.

“If my routine falls apart, my decisions usually follow,” he says. “Structure gives me room to think.”

That consistency helped Greenhub grow steadily.

In 2025, Brewer was recognized as a Vegas Inc 40 Under 40 honouree, celebrating leadership, innovation, and community impact across Southern Nevada.

“The recognition was appreciated,” he says. “But it didn’t change what mattered. The next day was another workday.”

Leadership Built on Teamwork

Brewer still borrows ideas from soccer when leading people.

“In soccer, every player has a responsibility,” he says. “If everyone tries to do everything, nobody does anything well.”

He believes business leaders should create the same clarity.

Each person should understand their role.

Each process should have a purpose.

Each review should produce an improvement.

He also believes feedback should be direct.

“Our coaches never criticized people just to criticize them,” Brewer says. “They pointed to one play, explained what happened, and we worked on fixing it. That’s how I try to approach leadership.”

Staying Grounded Outside the Office

Outside work, Brewer spends much of his free time snowboarding, mountain biking, skateboarding, and traveling with his truck camper.

He sees those activities as part of staying sharp.

“When you’re riding a trail, you’re paying attention to what’s directly in front of you,” he says. “You don’t have room to think about emails. That reset is valuable.”

Fitness also remains part of his routine.

“I notice the difference immediately if I stop training,” Brewer says. “My focus slips before anything else.”

Looking Ahead

Brewer is now developing a merchant services course designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs better understand payment systems and build long-term residual income opportunities.

His goal is not to offer shortcuts.

Instead, he hopes to share practical lessons that helped shape his own career.

“Most people think big success comes from one big decision,” Brewer says. “In my experience, it comes from making hundreds of good decisions that nobody notices.”

From Sacred Heart University soccer fields to leading a growing company, Justin Brewer’s journey reflects a simple idea that continues to guide his career: consistency often wins where complexity fails.