Justice Department Sues Four States for Denying Undercover License Plates to Federal Agents

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed lawsuits against four states for refusing to provide undercover license plates to federal law enforcement officers, a move the department says endangers agents and undermines critical operations.

The lawsuits, filed Wednesday against Maine, Washington, Oregon and Massachusetts, accuse the states of maintaining unconstitutional policies that deny confidential vehicle registrations to federal agents while granting them to their own state and local law enforcement agencies. The Justice Department argues these policies threaten officer safety and interfere with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche sharply criticized the states’ actions in a statement released Thursday.

“This Department of Justice will exercise any and all lawful authorities to support the brave men and women of law enforcement,” Blanche said. “Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe and must be able to carry out their duties effectively. By denying undercover license plates to DHS components, including ICE, while issuing them to their own state agencies, these governors are pursuing discriminatory and obstructionist policies against federal law enforcement. These actions undermine federal immigration enforcement, allow dangerous criminals to escape justice, and terrorize American communities.”

The Justice Department had previously sent letters to the states demanding they rescind the policies, but officials say the states refused to comply. Without confidential plates, federal agents operating undercover can be more easily identified and tracked by the very individuals they are investigating. This creates serious safety risks for officers and their families while making it harder to conduct effective surveillance and enforcement operations.

The department emphasized that there is no legitimate reason for states to treat federal agents differently from their own law enforcement personnel when it comes to issuing these protective registrations. The policies are particularly harmful to agents from the Department of Homeland Security, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the filing states.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said the department remains committed to protecting federal law enforcement from state-level interference.

“The Department of Justice will steadfastly protect the operational effectiveness and safety of law enforcement from these unconstitutional state policies,” Shumate said.

The lawsuits are part of a broader initiative directed by Acting Attorney General Blanche to identify and challenge state and local policies that obstruct federal law enforcement operations nationwide. Officials say the actions highlight growing tensions between federal immigration priorities and certain state governments.

Confidential or undercover license plates are standard tools used by law enforcement agencies at all levels to protect officers working in sensitive or high-risk situations. Denying them to federal agents, according to the Justice Department, creates an uneven playing field and puts public safety at greater risk.

The cases will now move through federal court as the Justice Department seeks to force the four states to provide the same access to confidential plates that they already grant their own agencies. The outcome could have significant implications for how states cooperate with federal law enforcement moving forward.