Justice Department Forces Major Egg Producers to Halt Price Manipulation Schemes

The Justice Department has taken a major step to protect American consumers by suing some of the country’s largest egg producers, accusing them of conspiring to raise prices through coordinated bidding. The antitrust lawsuit and proposed settlements target companies whose actions reportedly inflated egg costs at grocery stores and restaurants across the United States.

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, joined by 17 state attorneys general, filed the civil complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. The targets include Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Hickman’s Egg Ranch Inc., and entities under Versova Holdings. At the same time, officials submitted proposed settlements designed to stop the practices and promote fair competition moving forward.

“No product more quintessentially represents affordability than the price Americans pay for eggs,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward. “These actions prove this Department’s continued commitment to protecting competition and providing real relief for everyday Americans’ pocketbooks.”

The complaint details how these producers allegedly manipulated daily price quotations from Urner Barry Publications, a key market reporting service that influences wholesale egg prices. By submitting inflated bids on spot markets like the Egg Clearinghouse, the companies supposedly created the appearance of strong demand, pushing benchmark prices higher. Billions of eggs change hands each year based on these quotations.

According to the allegations, the coordination involved multiple tactics. Companies were determined, bid aggressively in the market, got a lot of players involved to signal broad demand, submitted their bids right before publications by Urner Barry and even made bids that would not lead to actual trades. They also bought some fish at premium levels to help push the quotes higher.

Egg price quotes plummeted when the companies learned of the federal investigation in March 2025 and received document preservation notices. This drop offers a glimpse into how the alleged scheme may have affected everyday costs.

“Food affordability is a top priority of the Antitrust Division,” said Former Acting Assistant Attorney General Omeed A. Assefi of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “These settlements resolve years of conduct that dragged on Americans’ finances and their everyday lives. I thank and recognize the dedicated work of the Division’s talented staff and state partners.”

If approved by the court, the settlements will impose strict limits. The companies would be barred from discussing bidding strategies with competitors, sharing certain bid or market information intended for benchmark publications, or agreeing on bid terms. They must also implement antitrust compliance programs, appoint compliance officers, and monitor internal meetings more closely.

“The Antitrust Division is steadfast in our work to protect our nation’s citizens from illegal conduct that makes daily life less affordable,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole Sarrine of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “We are proud that these settlements will keep egg prices competitive and keep money in the hands of consumers across the country.”

This case highlights growing scrutiny on agricultural markets where a handful of large players dominate supply. Egg prices have fluctuated wildly in recent years due to factors like avian flu outbreaks and feed costs. However, the Justice Department argues that artificial inflation through benchmark manipulation added unnecessary pain for families already stretching budgets at the checkout.

The involved attorneys general come from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Their participation underscores a broad, bipartisan effort to address food price concerns.

Cal-Maine, based in Mississippi, Hickman’s in Arizona, and Versova in Iowa now face a public comment period on the settlements under the Tunney Act. Consumers and industry stakeholders have 60 days to submit input before a final court decision.

For many households, eggs remain a staple protein source that should not carry the burden of anticompetitive games. This enforcement action sends a clear message that federal and state authorities are watching benchmark practices in essential food markets. If successful, it could translate to more stable and fair pricing at the carton level for families nationwide.

Anyone with additional information on similar practices in agriculture or other sectors is encouraged to contact the Antitrust Division.