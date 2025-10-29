Jubilant Fields Floral Studio Sees Rising Demand for Graduation and Condolence Flowers in Singapore

Singapore floral brand Jubilant Fields Floral Studio is experiencing a sharp increase in orders for both celebratory and sympathy arrangements, particularly in the categories of graduation flowers, graduation bouquet, and condolence flowers for families seeking personalized touches for milestone moments and solemn farewells.

Graduation season drives premium bouquet demand

With local polytechnics and universities holding convocation ceremonies through the final quarter of the year, the studio reports high interest in graduation bouquet designs that favor modern Korean-inspired wrapping, pastel roses and sunflowers. One of the fastest-rising trends is the graduation bear flower bouquet, a photogenic option popular among parents and friends gifting keepsake-style arrangements for social media celebrations.

Jubilant Fields offers same-day delivery for graduation flowers in Singapore, along with optional customization for school colors and personalized message cards. The studio positions its offering as a more sophisticated alternative to traditional single sunflower bouquets.

Graduation Flowers. © Jubilant Fields Floral Studio

Sympathy florals remain year-round essential

Beyond celebrations, the studio continues to serve families ordering condolence flowers, condolence wreaths, and flowers for funeral in Singapore with an emphasis on quiet elegance. Its condolence arrangements use white, beige and soft pastel color palettes designed to respect cultural sensitivity across Buddhist, Christian and non-religious households.

The catalog includes large standing condolence wreaths for wake venues as well as condolence flower vases suitable for smaller memorial settings and private homes. Customers may also request custom arrangements with family-approved colour themes and floral symbolism.

Dual-category strength reflects evolving consumer expectations

Jubilant Fields attributes its momentum to a growing preference in Singapore for floral designs that go beyond transactional gifting. The studio blends aesthetic direction with event-grade execution, appealing both to young gift-givers seeking Instagram-ready graduation flowers and to families looking for refined and meaningful flowers for funeral in Singapore.