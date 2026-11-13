Jonathan Kniss on Knowing When to Stay the Course and When to Change Direction

Business success is often associated with persistence. People are encouraged to remain committed to their goals, work through setbacks, and avoid giving up when progress becomes difficult. That advice has value, especially when meaningful results require years of consistent effort. However, persistence can become a disadvantage when circumstances change, and the approach that once made sense is no longer effective.

The difficult part is recognizing the difference. A strategy that produces disappointing results may simply need more time, or it may be based on assumptions that are no longer accurate. Both situations can look remarkably similar, especially when considerable time, money, and effort have already been invested.

For Jonathan Kniss, the relationship between experience, judgment, and adaptability provides a useful framework for examining how professionals approach difficult decisions. Knowing when to remain committed to a plan and when to reconsider it is rarely straightforward. It requires an understanding of what has changed, what remains within someone’s control, and whether continuing along the same path still serves the original objective.

When Persistence Becomes a Liability

Persistence is generally viewed as a positive professional quality, and for good reason. Businesses encounter unexpected expenses, changing customer expectations, staffing challenges, and periods when growth slows. Abandoning a strategy at the first sign of difficulty can prevent an organization from realizing the benefits of its earlier investments.

However, there is a difference between working through temporary challenges and continuing with an approach simply because it has already consumed significant resources.

Consider a business that has spent two years developing a new service. The initial research suggested strong customer demand, and the company invested in employees, equipment, and marketing to support the launch. Once the service becomes available, however, customer interest is considerably lower than expected.

Leadership now faces an uncomfortable decision. Should the company continue investing in the service, believing that customers need more time to recognize its value? Or should it reconsider the original assumptions and redirect its resources elsewhere?

Neither answer is automatically correct. Additional marketing or service changes might improve performance. On the other hand, continued investment could create greater financial exposure without addressing the underlying problem.

The challenge becomes more complicated when decision-makers feel personally responsible for the original strategy. Acknowledging that an approach is not working can feel like admitting poor judgment, even when the decision was reasonable based on the information available at the time.

This is where the sunk cost problem becomes particularly relevant. People sometimes allow previous investments to influence future decisions, even though those resources cannot be recovered.

A more useful question is whether the strategy still makes sense based on current circumstances, rather than how much has already been invested in making it work.

The Difficulty of Recognizing When Circumstances Have Changed

Experience helps professionals recognize patterns, anticipate challenges, and make decisions with greater confidence. Over time, people learn which approaches tend to work and which situations require extra caution.

Yet experience can also create blind spots.

Someone who has spent years succeeding with a particular business model may be slower to recognize changes in customer behavior. A manager who has always relied on a specific operational process may hesitate to consider alternatives, particularly when the existing system has produced dependable results.

The problem is not necessarily resistance to change. Often, people are making decisions based on knowledge that was genuinely useful in the past.

Imagine a company that built its customer base primarily through personal referrals. For years, that approach may have generated enough business to support steady growth. As competitors become more visible online and younger customers begin researching services differently, the company may notice that new inquiries are declining.

Its reputation and service quality may remain strong, but the way potential customers discover businesses has changed.

Continuing to rely exclusively on referrals would not necessarily reflect a lack of effort. It could simply mean that leadership has not fully recognized how the market has evolved.

Jonathan Kniss’s discussion of long-term professional success raises a broader question about the relationship between confidence and flexibility. How can someone benefit from experience without becoming overly attached to familiar methods?

Part of the answer involves periodically examining the assumptions behind important decisions. An approach should not be considered effective indefinitely simply because it produced good results under different conditions.

Distinguishing a Temporary Setback From a Flawed Strategy

One of the most challenging aspects of professional judgment is deciding how much time to give a strategy before evaluating alternatives.

Some initiatives require patience. A new employee may need several months to become fully productive. A business entering a different market may experience slow initial growth while establishing customer relationships. A long-term investment may produce limited immediate returns before becoming profitable.

In these situations, changing direction too quickly can create unnecessary disruption.

Other problems are less likely to resolve themselves with additional time. If customers consistently raise pricing concerns, a product no longer meets their needs, or operating expenses exceed realistic revenue expectations, continuing without adjustments may only deepen the problem.

The distinction often becomes clearer when decision-makers examine the reasons behind disappointing results.

Are there measurable signs of progress, even if the overall objective has not yet been reached? Have external conditions changed since the original plan was developed? Is the strategy producing results in some areas but falling short in others? What evidence would justify continuing, and what would indicate that a different approach is necessary?

These questions encourage a more thoughtful evaluation than simply asking whether a project has succeeded or failed.

It can also help to set review points before beginning an initiative. When professionals define expectations and performance measures in advance, they have a clearer basis for evaluating progress without letting frustration or optimism dominate the discussion.

Not every decision requires a complete change in direction. Sometimes the most appropriate response is a smaller adjustment, such as changing how resources are allocated, reaching a different audience, or revising the timeline.

The important distinction is between responding to evidence and reacting emotionally to a disappointing outcome.

Why Changing Direction Does Not Mean Abandoning the Goal

One reason professionals hesitate to reconsider established strategies is the belief that changing direction represents a lack of commitment.

However, a long-term objective and the methods used to achieve it are not necessarily the same thing.

A business may remain committed to providing excellent customer service while changing how customers communicate with its employees. An organization may continue pursuing growth while reconsidering which markets offer the strongest opportunities. An individual may remain focused on building a meaningful career while recognizing that a different role or industry would better support that ambition.

In each case, the underlying objective remains intact even though the approach changes.

This distinction matters because rigid commitment to a particular method can sometimes undermine the very goal it was intended to support.

Adaptability also requires a willingness to listen to people who see a situation differently. Employees working directly with customers may recognize emerging concerns before senior leadership does. Newer professionals may question established practices that experienced colleagues take for granted. Outside perspectives can reveal alternatives that are difficult to recognize from within an organization.

That does not mean every suggestion deserves immediate action. Good judgment still requires evaluating the available evidence, considering potential consequences, and understanding the practical limitations of a proposed change.

For Jonathan Kniss, the broader theme is the importance of balancing conviction with a willingness to reconsider how objectives are pursued. Experience can provide valuable direction, but it should also deepen appreciation for complexity and uncertainty.

Ultimately, the challenge is not simply deciding whether to keep going or change direction. It is recognizing what deserves continued commitment and what no longer serves the original objective.

Sometimes the most disciplined decision is to remain patient and allow a strategy more time to develop. In other circumstances, it is acknowledging that conditions have changed and that a different approach is necessary.

Knowing the difference is not always easy, but making that distinction is an important part of sound professional judgment.