John Theodore Zabasky and the Search for Healthcare’s “Holy Grail”

Most healthcare discussions start with insurance coverage.

John Theodore Zabasky believes that is where many of them go wrong.

After decades of working in insurance, workforce benefits, and healthcare administration, the CEO of WorXsiteHR has come to a simple conclusion: giving someone an insurance card is not the same as giving them access to healthcare.

“The holy grail is not another insurance card,” Zabasky says. “It is trusted, no-cost primary care that workers can actually use.”

That belief has shaped much of his career and led to the development of healthcare models focused on hourly workers, part-time employees, and high-turnover industries that are often overlooked by traditional benefit systems.

From Maryland Student to Systems Thinker

Zabasky grew up in Burtonsville, Maryland, where sports, history, and education played major roles in his life.

He excelled at baseball and once imagined a future in the sport before a serious injury changed that path. At the same time, his love of reading and history grew thanks to encouragement from family members, particularly his Great Aunt.

Those early interests stayed with him.

He earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in History from UMBC. Later, he completed an MBA from Pepperdine University, earned a PhD in Information Systems from Concordia, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Health Sciences at Liberty University.

Looking back, he sees a connection between all of those fields.

“History teaches patterns,” he says. “Information systems teach structure. Healthcare teaches you how those systems affect real people.”

That combination would eventually define his approach to business.

Learning the Industry Through Experience

One of the most influential chapters of Zabasky’s career came through a difficult experience.

While operating a growing PEO business years ago, he became the subject of workers’ compensation fraud allegations that were ultimately dismissed. He later received a settlement, and a workers’ compensation court ruled that his policy had been wrongfully terminated.

The experience changed how he viewed insurance.

“I learned that understanding the system matters just as much as participating in it,” he says. “Once you understand how decisions are made, you start seeing where people fall through the cracks.”

Instead of leaving the industry, he became more determined to understand it.

That decision would eventually influence everything that followed.

Why High-Turnover Industries Became His Focus

In 2013, Zabasky founded WorXsiteHR Insurance Solutions.

As he worked with employers across industries, he noticed a recurring pattern.

Workers in quick-service restaurants, hospitality, truck stops, and other high-turnover environments often had the greatest difficulty accessing care.

Many technically had coverage.

Few had practical access.

“I kept hearing the same story,” he says. “Someone had insurance but could not afford the deductible. Someone needed a doctor but could not miss a shift. Someone had a benefit but didn’t trust it enough to use it.”

For Zabasky, those stories pointed to a larger problem.

Traditional healthcare systems often assume workers have stable schedules, extra time, transportation, and enough savings to handle unexpected costs.

Many frontline workers do not.

Building a Different Model

Those observations eventually led to the HealthWorX model.

The concept was built around a nonprofit-supported approach combined with third-party administration expertise.

Zabasky describes it as a practical solution rather than a political one.

“The nonprofit side brings trust and mission,” he explains. “The TPA side brings execution. One creates credibility. The other makes the promise real.”

The goal is simple.

Remove barriers to primary care before small health issues become larger problems.

Instead of focusing solely on insurance coverage, the model focuses on healthcare usage.

That distinction matters.

“A benefit that is confusing, costly, or difficult to access becomes background noise,” Zabasky says. “A benefit that helps someone see a doctor when they need one becomes part of workforce stability.”

What Leadership Looks Like in Healthcare

Healthcare and insurance are heavily regulated industries. Small mistakes can create large consequences.

As a result, Zabasky’s leadership style centers on systems and accountability.

He often says that good intentions alone are not enough.

“Healthcare has to be measurable,” he says. “If you can’t track utilization, satisfaction, absenteeism, and retention, then you’re guessing.”

That focus on measurement has become one of the defining themes of his work.

He believes the future belongs to models that can demonstrate real-world outcomes instead of relying on promises.

Looking Ahead

As workforce models continue to evolve, Zabasky believes healthcare must evolve alongside them.

More businesses rely on hourly workers. More employees move between jobs. More workers need benefits that fit real life instead of ideal circumstances.

For him, the future is surprisingly simple.

“The future has to be easy enough to use,” he says. “If workers trust it, managers understand it, and employers can measure it, then it has a chance to succeed.”

That idea has guided much of his career.

Not chasing bigger systems.

Building better ones.

And in an industry known for complexity, that may be exactly what makes his approach stand out.