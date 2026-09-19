Joel Ney Explains What Homeowners Should Know Before Opening Up a Wall

Renovation shows make demolition look easy. A few swings of a hammer, some drywall comes down, and suddenly there is a clean space ready for something new. Real homes are rarely that predictable. Behind a wall, underneath a floor, or above a ceiling can be decades of repairs, plumbing, wiring, moisture damage, framing changes, old materials, and decisions made by people who worked on the house long before the current homeowner arrived.

Joel Ney understands why renovation plans sometimes change once the hidden parts of a house become visible. A construction professional and welder based in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, Ney has hands-on experience in construction, contracting, and working with building materials. That experience has taught him that opening a wall is not simply demolition. It is often the moment when assumptions about a project meet the house’s actual condition.

“Before you open something up, you’re working with the information you can see,” Ney says. “Once that wall comes down, the house starts giving you a lot more information. Sometimes everything is exactly where you expected it to be, and sometimes you find something that changes the plan.”

The Wall Is Hiding More Than Empty Space

Most homeowners know that plumbing and electrical wiring can run through walls, but the amount of infrastructure hidden behind finished surfaces can still be surprising. Depending on the location, a wall can contain water lines, drains, electrical cables, insulation, ductwork, structural framing, blocking, and other components.

There may also be evidence of previous renovations. A doorway could have been moved decades earlier. Plumbing may have been rerouted. Framing might have been altered to accommodate an addition. Someone may have completed a repair and then covered everything with drywall.

Ney says this is one reason homeowners should avoid assuming that a renovation will unfold exactly as imagined before work begins.

“A house can have a long history, especially if it’s older,” he explains. “You don’t necessarily know what every owner or contractor did before you. When you open something up, you may be looking at work from several different periods.”

The scale of renovation work in the United States makes these situations increasingly relevant. Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies reports that the country spends more than $600 billion annually on home maintenance and improvements across the broader market. Its latest remodeling outlook also projects homeowner improvement and repair spending of roughly $519 billion through mid-2027.

Water Damage Can Stay Hidden for a Long Time

One of the most important discoveries during demolition is evidence of moisture.

A wall can look normal from the living side while materials behind it tell a completely different story. A slow plumbing leak, failed flashing, roof problem, condensation, or previous water intrusion may leave staining, damaged materials, rot, or mold in areas that were previously inaccessible.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes that hidden mold can occur behind drywall, wallpaper, paneling, around pipes, and above ceiling materials. The agency emphasizes that moisture control is central to preventing mold and recommends addressing the source of water rather than simply treating visible damage.

“If I open a wall and find evidence that water has been there, I don’t just want to cover it back up,” Ney says. “I want to know where that water came from. If you replace the damaged material but don’t solve the source, there’s a good chance you’re going to be dealing with the same issue again.”

That may mean the project slows down temporarily while the cause is investigated. Although that can be frustrating for a homeowner who expected demolition to lead immediately into rebuilding, discovering the problem provides an opportunity to correct it while the area is accessible.

Old Homes Can Come With Old Materials

The age of the house should also influence how homeowners approach demolition.

Homes built before 1978 may contain lead-based paint. The EPA says approximately three-quarters of U.S. homes built before 1978 still contain some lead-based paint, and renovation activities such as cutting, sanding, or removing painted building materials can create hazardous dust. The agency recommends lead-safe practices and, for applicable projects, certified contractors trained to perform this work safely.

Asbestos-containing materials can also be present in older buildings. The EPA advises homeowners not to disturb suspected asbestos materials and to consult an appropriate professional when renovation work could affect them.

This is one area where Ney believes renovation enthusiasm should never outrun caution.

“Demolition can feel like the part where everybody wants to jump in and get started,” he says. “But an older house deserves some respect. You need to understand what you could be disturbing before you start tearing materials out.”

Homeowners who are uncertain about materials in an older property should have them properly evaluated rather than trying to identify potential hazards by appearance alone.

The Original Plan May Need to Change

Finding something unexpected does not automatically mean a renovation has gone badly. Sometimes it simply means the plan was based on information that was unavailable before demolition.

Imagine opening a wall to enlarge a doorway and discovering plumbing running through the proposed opening. Removing old flooring might expose a damaged or uneven subfloor. Taking down a ceiling could reveal previous water damage. A wall expected to be straightforward may contain framing that requires a different approach.

These discoveries can affect a project’s sequence, scope, timeline, or cost.

“The worst thing you can do is pretend you didn’t find something because it doesn’t fit the original plan,” Ney says. “If the conditions changed, you stop, understand what you’re looking at, and then decide how the project should move forward.”

That mindset can help homeowners view contingencies differently. A renovation plan is important, but flexibility is also valuable when working with an existing building.

Sometimes You Discover Good News

Not every surprise behind a wall is expensive or concerning.

A renovation might reveal framing in excellent condition, an easier route for new plumbing or wiring, usable original materials, or evidence that previous work was completed carefully. Occasionally, opening an area provides a simpler solution than expected.

That uncertainty is part of what makes renovation different from new construction.

“People hear ‘unexpected’ and immediately assume it means something bad,” Ney says. “Sometimes you open an area and realize the job is going to be easier than you thought. The point is that you don’t know until you can actually see what you’re working with.”

A Little Flexibility Can Make Renovation Less Stressful

Ney recommends that homeowners approach renovation with a clear goal but leave room for the project to respond to the property’s actual condition. Before demolition begins, ask what areas will be opened, what might reasonably be discovered, and how unexpected conditions will be handled.

Homeowners should also understand when specialized expertise is necessary. Structural concerns, electrical systems, plumbing, hazardous materials, and other specialized conditions may require properly qualified professionals rather than an improvised solution.

“There’s nothing wrong with stopping and getting the right person involved,” Ney says. “Finding something you weren’t expecting isn’t the problem. What matters is what you do after you find it.”

That may be the most useful lesson homeowners can carry into any renovation. Walls, floors, and ceilings can conceal parts of a house that haven’t been seen in decades. Opening them can reveal problems, previous repairs, unusual construction choices, or simply the normal history of an older property.

The goal should not be to make every renovation perfectly predictable. That is rarely realistic. Instead, homeowners can prepare themselves for the possibility that new information will require new decisions.

Once the wall comes down, the project may look different than it did on paper. In many cases, that is not a setback. It is the first opportunity to see what the house actually needs.