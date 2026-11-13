Trinity Rental is only one of Aleksandr Matiashov’s ventures. The Dubai-based entrepreneur is also working on a jewelry brand and runs his own drifting team.

“In all my ventures I try to be on the cutting edge,” Aleksandr Matiashov says. “Sometimes that’s literal, like the manufacturing techniques for the jewelry brand I’m working on. Sometimes it’s my drifting team, or Trinity Rental.”

That approach shows in the Trinity Rental fleet. One of its standout cars is the Brabus 6×6, which became the choice of Brazilian international Andreas Pereira during a visit. “He took out the absolutely iconic Brabus 6×6, which is a monster of a car,” Aleksandr Matiashov recalls. Some, he says, consider the footballer Trinity’s most popular guest.

Matiashov sees plenty of room to grow in Dubai, which he calls one of the world’s fastest-growing cities. His advice for those just starting out is short: “Never present drafts of your projects and ideas. Finish them, and go for it with all your passion.” It’s an approach Aleksandr Matiashov says his passion for each project helps him keep up.

Read the full interview with Aleksandr Matiashov.