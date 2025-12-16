Jeremy Parsons Explores the Journey of Becoming in ‘Who Was I’

Jeremy Parsons has always had a way of writing songs that feel like honest conversations. The kind you didn’t know you needed, but somehow recognize the moment you hear them. With his latest release, “Who Was I,” Parsons leans fully into that gift, offering a song that reflects on change, memory, and the quiet moments that shape who we become.

Rooted in Americana and alt-country, “Who Was I” feels both familiar and new. It’s not about having all the answers. Instead, it lives in the space between past and present, asking gentle questions about identity and growth. Parsons’ voice carries a steady warmth throughout the track, inviting listeners to sit with their own stories rather than rush past them. The song unfolds naturally, never forcing emotion, but letting it rise in its own time.

For an artist who has spent years on the road and thousands of shows connecting with audiences, this song feels like a moment of pause. It reflects the kind of perspective that only comes from lived experience. Parsons has built a reputation for writing music that mirrors real life, and “Who Was I” continues that tradition with grace and honesty.

What makes this release stand out is its simplicity. There’s no need for flashy production or heavy-handed statements. The strength of the song lies in its clarity. It reminds us that change isn’t something to fear, but something to understand. That who we were matters, even as we keep moving forward.

As Jeremy Parsons continues to carve his own path in Americana and alt-country, “Who Was I” feels like a meaningful chapter in that journey. It’s a song for late nights, long drives, and anyone who has ever looked back and wondered how they got here. Honest, reflective, and deeply human, it’s another reminder of why Parsons’ music resonates far beyond genre lines, and why his voice continues to matter.